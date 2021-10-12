CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NatureSweet grows its Mexican operations

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBONITA — While the future of its Bonita operation is in limbo, pending two court cases over the legality of a referendum opposing rezoning of two greenhouse complexes, NatureSweet announced it is continuing to grow.

San Antonio-based NatureSweet aims to expand growth south of the border

San Antonio-based NatureSweet is expanding its partnership with Sonora, Mexico-based Ganfer, which produces, markets and exports agricultural products and services. NatureSweet, which specializes in greenhouse-grown produce, first launched a joint venture with Ganfer in 2016 to increase production of its tomato brands and to help both companies advance their expansion plans. Since then, NatureSweet has grown its greenhouse and production acreage from 250 acres to more than 1,200.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
#Naturesweet#Mexican#Bonita
