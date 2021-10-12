NatureSweet grows its Mexican operations

Still, Latin America remains an under-penetrated market in the increasingly crowded space. Nelo, a startup founded by former Uber international growth team leads, began offering buy now, pay later services to Mexico earlier this year. Its ultimate goal is to expand to all of Latin America. And it has just raised $20 million in an effort to help it advance on that goal. The Mexico City-based company already is live with over 100 merchants, including Steve Madden and Ben & Frank. Using Nelo’s app, customers can make purchases from merchants such as Amazon, Mercado Libre, Telcel, Netflix and Spotify.

RETAIL ・ 9 DAYS AGO