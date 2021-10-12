CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How conservatives can win the inner-city vote

By Billy Prempeh
Washington Times
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are several ways conservatives can win the inner-city vote. The first and most important step is basic. Republicans need to show up. Democrats have done an excellent job of showing up in the inner cities. Many Republicans with a defeated mentality believe the myth that certain predominantly minority districts can

m.washingtontimes.com

nystateofpolitics.com

NY GOP, Conservative Party chairs urge 'no' vote on ballot props

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Outside of the Buffalo mayoral race, New York state Republican Party Chair Nick Langworthy is anticipating voter apathy this year. But he believes New Yorkers should be taking an interest in the state propositions up for vote. "Ladies and gentleman, the back of this ballot, this is...
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Democrats#United States Air Force#Conservatives
Yakima Herald Republic

Letter: Vote for Linde, a compassionate, committed conservative

To the editor -- I want to thank the editor for allowing me the opportunity to share why I am endorsing LaDon Linde for 3rd District county commissioner. I have known LaDon and Sandy and their family throughout the three decades my family and I have lived in the Yakima Valley. Among the experiences and friendships we've shared have been the times we have served on the Republican Central Committee, supported Republican candidates and advocated conservative values.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
Washington Times

Bold ideas to propel Republicans forward

Conservatives need to focus on big, bold ideas. Here are some:. The current situation is a national security crisis. Pawns of the drug cartels are pouring into our country, driving the trafficking of drugs, firearms, and humans. The Biden administration is shipping those who illegally enter our country to cities all across America.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

US voting rights push sunk by Republicans

The 2020 US election drew the highest turnout in more than a century, despite a raging pandemic and efforts by Donald Trump and his allies to undermine trust in the voting system. It was declared the most secure election in US history. Yet states across America have spent months leveraging Trump's false claims of a stolen election to introduce restrictive laws that opponents say are an assault on voting rights. The curbs have alarmed civil rights activists and prompted President Joe Biden to issue an 11th-hour plea Wednesday for the soul of the nation -- just as senators were voting against debating the issue. "United States Senate needs to act to protect the sacred constitutional right to vote which is under unrelenting assault by proponents of the Big Lie and Republican governors, secretaries of state, attorneys-general, and state legislatures across the nation," he said in a statement.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Jamestown Sun

Port: Conservatives believe they can use big government to win the culture war

MINOT, N.D. — The conservatism of my youth, the sort of conservatism I still believe in and subscribe to today, takes a skeptical view of the power of the state. This more traditional conservatism stands in stark contrast with what's called conservatism in the Donald Trump era. Conservatives once talked...
MINOT, ND
Bristol Press

Guide on how Bristol residents can vote in upcoming Election

BRISTOL – With the election quickly approaching, Bristol Registrar of Voters officials discuss what voters can expect. “It’s a municipal voting year,” said Administrator of Elections Jennifer Brunoli. The election will be held Nov. 2, and according to Brunoli the turnout is usually lower. “Turnout is generally 25 to 30...
BRISTOL, CT
Vice

The Voter-Fraud Hunt in Texas Just Blew Up in Republicans’ Faces

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. Shortly after the 2020 election, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick offered up to $1 million in reward money, to be paid out of his own campaign coffers, to “incentivize, encourage, and reward people to come forward and report voter fraud.” And now, the first person to claim that reward is Eric Frank, a progressive poll worker in Pennsylvania who reported a Republican for voting twice.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Rolling Stone

The ‘Law and Order’ Republican Party Just Overwhelmingly Voted in Favor of Letting Steve Bannon Do Whatever He Wants

The House of Representatives voted on Thursday to hold Steve Bannon in criminal contempt for defying a subpoena issued by the Jan. 6 Select Committee. The vote fell largely along party lines, with every Democrat who voted approving the resolution, and all but a handful of Republicans voting against it. “Mr. Bannon stands alone in his defiance, and we will not stand for it,” Jan. 6 Select Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said during the debate preceding the vote. “We will not allow anyone to derail our work, because our work is too important: helping ensure that the future of American democracy...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Liz Cheney calls Marjorie Taylor Greene a 'joke' and says she should be 'focusing on Jewish space lasers' during furious House floor spat before the Steve Bannon vote

A House vote on holding Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress featured an angry exchange between Rep. Marjority Taylor Greene and Rep. Liz Cheney, who serves as vice chair of the Jan. 6th committee. According to Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin, another panel member who testified in favor of holding Bannon...
CONGRESS & COURTS

