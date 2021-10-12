CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Consumer News: Home prices continue to rise, Southwest looking to get flights back on schedule

By CNN, ABC News
abccolumbia.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCNN– Some bad news tonight for potential home buyers in the state, house prices are rising again. In the past year, South Carolina homes are up more than 11%, for an average of roughly $220,000 for a single-family home. Nationwide, the average price for a single-family home increased by nearly 13%. Between record low interest rates and pandemic related shifts, the country now faces a housing crisis that can be summed up by increased demand and low inventory.

www.abccolumbia.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

How high Goldman Sachs predicts home prices will go in 2022

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Back in May, The Atlantic published an article titled “Why You Should Wait Out the Wild Housing Market,” which argued that the “ludicrousness” would soon exit the market. It’s understandable why some homebuyers would want to take that “wait it out” approach. After all, home prices can’t go up at double-digit rates forever. But so far, buyers have had no luck: Since that article ran, home prices are up another 6%.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
Business Insider

One-Third Of Pending Home Sales Go Under Contract Within A Week: Report

One-third of pending home sales in the U.S. went under a contract within a week of being listed, according to new data from the brokerage Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN). What Happened: Redfin noted the speed in home sales is uncommon for this time of year, which usually witnesses a slowing in the housing market. In a data analysis of more than 400 metro areas for the four-week period ending Oct. 10, Redfin determined pending home sales were up 4% year-over-year and up 46% compared to the same period in pre-pandemic 2019, while active listings fell 21% from 2020.
REAL ESTATE
RiverBender.com

As Home Prices Continue To Rise, So Does Speculation On An Ending

SPRINGFIELD – With four straight months of record-breaking increases, some are wondering when home prices will stabilize. Sellers continued to reap the benefit of reduced inventory in Illinois. In August, prices increased 8.4% compared to August 2020. Nationally, the increases are more dramatic. In July, housing values nationally jumped 19.7% year over year. That is up from 18.7% in June and the fourth month in a row setting record high growth, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Continue Reading
REAL ESTATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gio Benitez
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the American City Where Houses Sell the Slowest

The U.S. real estate market is on fire. This is driven by low mortgage rates, solid incomes among middle- and upper-class Americans, and the desire of people to move out of America’s largest cities, particularly on the East and West Coasts, often due to worries about the spread of COVID-19.  S&P Case Shiller, the gold […]
REAL ESTATE
probuilder.com

Consumer Prices Rise in September

Federal Reserve officials are attributing consumer price increases to supply chain constraints and increased consumer demand as the economy steadily reopens after the wild ups and downs of 2020. A slight Consumer Price Index (CPI) rise is reported on a seasonally adjusted basis with September seeing some of the most...
GAS PRICE
NBC Bay Area

Consumer Prices Rise More Than Expected

If you've been to the grocery store or a gas pump, you have seen that nearly everything we buy is getting more expensive. The latest consumer price index was just released. It's the general gauge of how much things cost and for the first time in many years inflation has jumped significantly.
SAN JOSE, CA
K945

Bad News: Gas Prices Will Continue to Rise in Louisiana

If you're like me, you've found yourself scratching your head at the gas pump recently. Gas prices are up, and they're only going to get higher. Yesterday, I filled up my tank on Airline drive. I saw the total grow and grow and I paused because it was the first time I really noticed that our gas prices are rising. Sure, they've been rising for some time, but I just haven't really noticed or stressed about it. However, after yesterday, I wanted to dive into the forecast for our gas prices. Usually by the time I notice prices are going up, they quickly bounce back and drop back down.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#House Prices#Cnn#Abc News#Southwest
Winchester Star

Home prices continue to rise around the region

WINCHESTER — The regional real estate climate remained a seller’s market in the third quarter of 2021. Although the number of home sales was down when compared to the same quarter last year, prices continued to rise. According to data provided by Mike Cooper, principal broker with Frederick County-based Cornerstone Business Group via Bright MLS, home sales decreased at least 9% in localities in the Northern Shenandoah Valley.
WINCHESTER, VA
WWLP

Southwest Airlines resolve staffing and scheduling issues that canceled thousands of flights

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – Southwest Airlines was forced to cancel thousands of flights across the country, including several out of Connecticut. Southwest Airlines canceled more than 350 flights Monday and dozens more Tuesday following a weekend of major disruptions that it blamed on bad weather and air traffic control issues. The third straight day of canceled and delayed flights left passengers stranded from California to the East Coast.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City home prices will continue to rise, report says

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City-area home prices will continue to increase next year, according to the 2022 Kansas Housing Markets Forecast released by Wichita State University's Center for Real Estate. The report reviewed current housing market conditions in major markets across Kansas, including Kansas City, Lawrence, Manhatten, Topeka, and...
KANSAS STATE
MarketWatch

Zillow to stop purchasing U.S. homes after building big backlog and facing staff shortages: Bloomberg

Zillow Group Inc. is pausing the purchase of U.S. homes as it works through a backlog of properties, Bloomberg News reported Sunday. The real-estate platform acquired more than 3,800 homes in the second quarter, after expanding into the home-flipping business in 2018 through its Zillow Offers unit. That company invites homeowners to request an offer on their house and uses its algorithms to come up with a price. If an owner accepts, it purchases the property, makes some repairs and puts it back on the market. "We are beyond operational capacity in our Zillow Offers business and are not taking on additional contracts to purchase homes at this time," a spokesperson for Zillow told Bloomberg in an email. "We continue to process the purchase of homes from sellers who are already under contract, as quickly as possible." The iBuying process, while powered by algorithms and pools of capital, also requires humans, including inspectors, contractors and decorators. But finding those workers has become challenging during the pandemic, which has see labor shortages across the economy. Zillow shares were down 6% premarket and have fallen 26% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 19%.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Housing
dailyrecordnews.com

Looking Back: Milk price rises to 17 cents a quart

Moisture came to the Kittitas Valley in September -0.14 of an inch to be exact — has brought the year’s total precipitation to .78 inches as of Sept. 30. This is behind the January through September total of 4.98 inches as of Sept. 30. The average precipitation at the Ellensburg site is 8.46 inches a figure taken from the last four year of records.
ELLENSBURG, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy