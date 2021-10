During the virtual 2020-2021 school year, WJ students were exposed to entirely new class and study expectations — many teachers were more lenient with deadlines, more accepting of mistakes and overall more tolerant of imperfect work, allowing students to learn at a pace more their own. With the return to in-person school, various aspects of the learning environment have been restructured once again, attempting to meld the accommodations of online learning with the higher standards of in-person instruction.

