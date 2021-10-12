Pack Pride Weekly Podcast: Recapping First 5 Games, Lookahead for NC State

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Kansas State has now lost three Big 12 games in a row, and the total is eight if you count losses to end the 2020 season. As Fitz explains, the Wildcats are now 3-3 overall and 0-3 in the conference, but the competition they have faced so far this season has been challenging. The three Big 12 teams that have beaten K-State — Oklahoma State, Oklahoma and Iowa State — are now a combined 17-2 overall and all six of the Cats' opponents have lost a total of eight games, with three of those being losses — by Stanford, Southern Illinois and Nevada — to K-State. So, maybe we don't yet know the full story about the 2021 Wildcats quite yet.

KANSAS STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO