Pack Pride Weekly Podcast: Recapping First 5 Games, Lookahead for NC State

By R. Cory Smith
247Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State comes off a bye week at 4-1 (1-0 ACC) with all of its goals and opportunities ahead of it. James and Cory take a look back on the start of the season for the Wolfpack, recap the Louisiana Tech win and look forward to the final seven matchups as the Pack aims to do some damage in the ACC.

Related
247Sports

‘Pissed off for greatness’: Pack defense ready to let play do its talking

When the NC State football team played host to Miami last November, it was a night to forget for the Wolfpack defense. The Hurricanes, led by D’Eriq King, put up 44 points and 620 yards of offense, with King directly responsible for 435 of those yards and all five of Miami’s touchdowns. The Pack lost 44-41, its only home loss of the season.
MIAMI, FL
247Sports

How to Watch: Louisville hosts Boston College

Louisville (3-3 overall, 1-2 ACC) hosts Boston College (4-2, 0-2) on Saturday at Cardinal Stadium. Kickoff is set for 4pm with the ACC Network providing the television broadcast. Both programs are seeking to snap two-game losing streaks, with the Eagles still seeking the team's first conference win of the season.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Hubert Davis’ Challenge of Winning Big Early

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – As Hubert Davis prepares to embark upon his first season as a college head basketball coach, there’s no shortage of expectations dangling from his broad shoulders. North Carolina ranks 19th in the preseason AP Poll and was picked third in the preseason ACC media poll released on Tuesday.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

2023 four-star guard Jakai Newton set to announce decision on Friday, October 22nd

Jakai Newton, the No. 67 overall prospect in the 2023 Composite Rankings, is set to make his college announcement on Friday, October 22nd at 3:00 PM ET, he tells 247Sports. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound combo guard out of Covington (Ga.) Newton holds offers from Auburn, Alabama, Georgia, Indiana and Vanderbilt amongst many others and he will make his decision live on CBS Sports HQ on Friday afternoon.
COLLEGE SPORTS
State
Louisiana State
247Sports

WATCH: Mississippi State safety Collin Duncan looks ahead to Vanderbilt

Mississippi State's secondary has surrendered its share of big plays this season and allowed several 'homerun' passing plays to opposing offenses. So this week the focus remains on doing the little things correctly, according to Mississippi State's Collin Duncan. Following last week's home loss to Alabama, Duncan said it hurt...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
247Sports

College football rankings: How BCS Standings would look entering Week 8

Under one month from now, the College Football Playoff committee will release its first set of rankings. The sport transitioned to a four-team format for its playoffs in 2014, leaving the BCS system behind. Despite that, many still wonder what the system's rankings would look like. A team that has...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Associated Press tabs CB Jermaine Waller as the Top ACC Defender

The Associated Press has named Virginia Tech Cornerback Jermaine Waller as the Top Defensive Player in the ACC at the midyear mark. The Defensive Back is tied for the FBS lead with 4 interceptions. Virginia Tech ranks No. 3 in the ACC in Pass-Efficiency Defense. He was injured during the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Notre Dame TE Commit Among Nation’s Top Prospects

247Sports released its updated class of 2022 rankings on Wednesday. There was plenty of movement, with some future Notre Dame players going up, while a few slid down. One Fighting Irish commit in particular made a huge move up the rankings. West Des Moines (Iowa) Valley high school four-star tight...
FOOTBALL
247Sports

What Bob Huggins had to say at Wednesday's Big 12 Tipoff

It's a great place to go. It's a great town, for one. Shoemaker Center is really a good place to play. They have a great fan base. I think they will certainly fit into what we have going here now. It's a basketball town. They're making it a football town now, but it's a basketball town.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Freshman forward Bryce Hopkins making push for playing time

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky’s transformation both on the coaching staff and through the transfer portal led to Bryce Hopkins being a bit of a forgotten piece when all was said and done. Hopkins, who was committed to Louisville at one point, announced his verbal commitment to the Wildcats on Oct. 26.
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Penn State football: Coaching candidates to keep in mind if James Franklin leaves

College football's coaching carousel got started a bit earlier than usual this fall with USC, LSU and Washington State all making changes by mid-October. So two high-level jobs are already available, and more could come open depending on which other coaches get fired and which coaches ultimately move to new jobs. Penn State coach James Franklin has been mentioned as a possible candidate at both USC and LSU, and CBS Sports' Cover 3 Podcast discussed whom the Nittany Lions and athletic director Sandy Barbour could turn to if Franklin bolts.
WASHINGTON STATE
247Sports

LSU guard Adam Miller expected to miss season with knee injury

Illinois transfer guard Adam Miller, who was expected to be one of the top players for LSU this season, is expected to miss the 2021-22 season with a knee injury, sources confirmed to Geaux247. Miller confirmed the news on Instagram Live on Wednesday while also tweeting out that he'll bounce back.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

FSU offers Las Vegas 2023 WR

The Florida State coaching staff extended a new out of state offer. On Wednesday, 2023 three-star wide receiver Lavon Brown announcer the big news from his Twitter account. Brown is a 6-foot-1, 180-pound pass catching prospect from Las Vegas, Nv. He has early offers from FSU, Arizona, Arkansas and USC.
FLORIDA STATE
247Sports

Red Wolves picked 10th in women's race

Matt Daniel’s Arkansas State Red Wolves are projected to finish 10th in the Sun Belt Conference’s Preseason Coaches Poll, the league office announced Wednesday. The conference is returning to the original schedule format this season after shifting to a division-only slate last season because of the pandemic. Troy was selected to win the league, earning 11 of 12 first-place votes. Louisiana-Lafayette earned the other top vote and was picked to finish second by the coaches.
ARKANSAS STATE
247Sports

Louisville's Gabe Wiznitzer out with broken wrist

University of Louisville reserve center Gabe Wiznitzer will be sidelined for about a month after breaking a bone in his right wrist. The 6-foot-11 Wiznitzer is a sophomore from Walhalla, S.C., and participated in U of L's media day and was at practice on Tuesday but was wearing a brace on his right hand.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

2023 DL Jaeden Jackson talks Mississippi State visit

2023 defensive lineman Jaeden Jackson is one of the top defensive lineman in the state of Alabama for the 2023 class. The 6-foot-1, 261-pound Yellowhammer State standout currently possesses 19 offers. The Mississippi State Bulldogs is one of those teams, and currently are standing out from many others after Jackson's "amazing" visit this past weekend. The one-day trip proved to make a pretty good impact on Jackson.
ALABAMA STATE
247Sports

Daily Delivery: Kansas State has lost three in a row but those teams are now 17-2

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Kansas State has now lost three Big 12 games in a row, and the total is eight if you count losses to end the 2020 season. As Fitz explains, the Wildcats are now 3-3 overall and 0-3 in the conference, but the competition they have faced so far this season has been challenging. The three Big 12 teams that have beaten K-State — Oklahoma State, Oklahoma and Iowa State — are now a combined 17-2 overall and all six of the Cats' opponents have lost a total of eight games, with three of those being losses — by Stanford, Southern Illinois and Nevada — to K-State. So, maybe we don't yet know the full story about the 2021 Wildcats quite yet.
KANSAS STATE
247Sports

Three Buckeyes make 247Sports True Freshman All-American Team

The 2021 college football season reached its halfway point recently, which means there has been plenty of time to evaluate players across the country. This, of course, leads to the midseason evaluation lists, including All-American teams. On Wednesday, 247Sports released its Midseason True Freshman All-American Team. While there were no...
COLLEGE SPORTS

