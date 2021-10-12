Requests for Proposals

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The City of Cypress requests proposals from qualified firms to conduct a Community Survey to gather resident feedback and measure satisfaction with City services, quality of life and other information to help the City better understand the community's interests, concerns, and needs. The City previously conducted a Community Survey in 2018 and is now seeking to update and expand upon its previous findings.

