The Belmond-Klemme volleyball team played its last regular conference game Oct. 7 against North Union. The Broncos jumped to a 2-0 lead after an ace serve by Allie Barrus, but quickly fell behind 10-5. Ashlynn Willms got the Broncos back in the game with an ace serve, followed by a Barrus kill from the left side to make the score 17-10. The Warriors capitalized on Bronco errors and only allowed one more point as they took set, 25-11.