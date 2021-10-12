CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

How SF Giants will counter Dodgers’ decision to start Walker Buehler on short rest in Game 4

By Kerry Crowley
Red Bluff Daily News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES — After the Giants forced the Dodgers to the brink of elimination with a 1-0 win in Game 3 of the NLDS on Monday in Los Angeles, Dave Roberts was left with no choice. The Dodgers manager wanted to save right-hander Walker Buehler for a potential Game 5...

www.redbluffdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
foxla.com

VIDEO: Dodger fans brawl during crucial Game 4 of NLDS

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Dodgers played a remarkable game and kept their playoff hopes alive in Game 4 of the National League Division Series against the San Francisco Giants Tuesday night. However, the game experience was soured for some fans in one section of Dodger Stadium. A video...
MLB
Audacy

Josh Donaldson mocks Dodgers, rips MLB during NLCS Game 3

Josh Donaldson has been following his former team rather closely this October and the former Atlanta Braves slugger and current Minnesota Twins third baseman had some thoughts about Tuesday’s Game 3 NLCS against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Donaldson was live-tweeting during the game and began to tear into the Dodgers...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walker Buehler
Person
Kevin Gausman
Person
Brandon Crawford
Person
Evan Longoria
Person
Wilmer Flores
Person
Gabe Kapler
Person
Kris Bryant
Person
Buster Posey
Person
Logan Webb
Person
Anthony Desclafani
Sports Illustrated

The White Sox Embarrassed Themselves Against the Astros

In a scene toward the end of The Wedding Singer (1998), Adam Sandler’s character Robbie is leaving a bar with a few friends. Robbie’s life has been one long cycle of promise and heartbreak. He’s been drinking heavily because he’s hopelessly in love with Julia, who’s engaged to a womanizing Wall ...
MLB
giants365.com

SF Giants’ Buster Posey makes history with first-inning home run off Dodgers’ Buehler

Buster Posey wasted no time getting the San Francisco Giants on the board and the Oracle Park crowd in a frenzy in Game 1 of the NLDS against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Posey's two-run, opposite field home run off Dodgers starter Walker Buehler not only set the tone needed for the Giants to kick off the postseason, but held historic significance in Posey's career and Giants history. The home run also marked the first time the two-time All-Star Buehler gave up a home run on a 3-0 pitch.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodgers#Sf Giants#The All Star#Nlds Game 4
Oroville Mercury-Register

NLDS: Anthony DeSclafani to start Game 4 for SF Giants, Dodgers starter not announced

LOS ANGELES — The San Francisco Giants will start right-handed pitcher Anthony DeSclafani for Game 4 of the National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, manager Gabe Kapler announced following the Giants’ Game 3 win on Monday night. DeSclafani, 31, will be making his postseason debut with a...
MLB
giants365.com

How much are SF Giants-Dodgers tickets for Game 5?

In the era of the secondary ticket market, it's no surprise that seats are still available for the Giants' winner-take-all showdown with the Dodgers in NLDS Game 5 Thursday night. The surprising part is that the Giants website itself is still offering tickets as of Wednesday morning, meaning the game at Oracle Park is not yet a sellout.
MLB
Red Bluff Daily News

Here’s how the SF Giants responded to the Dodgers’ sudden pitching change

SAN FRANCISCO — Julio Urías was the only 20-game winner in the majors and was set up to face the Giants with full rest between starts after leading the Dodgers to a Game 2 victory. Urías, however, won’t start a winner-take-all Game 5 against the Giants at Oracle Park on...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
Red Bluff Daily News

The five biggest keys for the SF Giants to beat the Dodgers in NLDS Game 5

SAN FRANCISCO — Buster Posey said “this is why you play.”. Dave Roberts said “this is what baseball wants.”. With 23 chapters in one of the most compelling versions of one of the greatest rivalries in sports already written, the Giants and Dodgers will author the ending to their 2021 story on Thursday at Oracle Park.
MLB
Chico Enterprise-Record

Surprise! Dodgers change starting pitchers hours before NLDS Game 5 vs. SF Giants

SAN FRANCISCO — Before Thursday’s game starts, the Dodgers have already thrown the Giants a curveball. After initially naming left-hander Julio Urías the starter for Game 5 of the NLDS against the Giants, the Dodgers announced at 11 a.m. Thursday that right-handed reliever Corey Knebel will start instead. The announcement...
MLB
CBS LA

Dodgers Lose Game 2 To Braves In National League Championship

ATLANTA (AP) – The Braves won with a walk-off hit for the second night in a row when Eddie Rosario lined a two-out single off shortstop Corey Seager’s glove in the ninth inning, giving Atlanta a 5-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday night and a 2-0 NL Championship Series lead. Atlanta twice rallied from two-run deficits before Rosario came up with his fourth hit of the game, a 105 mph scorcher up the middle on the first pitch after closer Kenley Jansen reliever. Seager tried for a backhand snag, but the ball skidded off his glove into center field. There was no chance to get Dansby Swanson, who raced around from second with the winning run, dropping his helmet as he crossed the plate — a virtual repeat of Game 1 when Austin Riley came through with a winning hit in the ninth for a 3-2 victory. The series resumes in Los Angeles, where Game 3 is set for Tuesday night.
MLB
Redlands Daily Facts

Alexander: Dodgers’ Walker Buehler aces another big-game moment

LOS ANGELES — It was evident in Walker Buehler not long after he wedged his way into the Dodgers’ starting rotation in 2018. He might be young, but he’s strong-willed and he does not scare. “That’s why aces are aces,” Manager Dave Roberts said Tuesday afternoon. “They don’t run from...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy