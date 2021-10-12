Stem to Stern: Un-Original Sin

I received a call the other day from a guy who said he was interested in building a boat. He mentioned that he had always admired our boats and considered them among the best afloat. I thanked him for the kind words and asked him what he had in mind. He said that he wanted a boat exactly like the 78 we just finished, if we would agree to build it. He’d had a chance to chase tuna on the boat last summer and was impressed with the way she rode and handled and thought the craftsmanship was impeccable. There were only a few things he would do differently. I said, “That’s what custom is all about. Stop by the yard when you have time, and we’ll get with Dusty and take a few notes.”