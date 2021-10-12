October 2021 Apple Announcement: When & How to Watch
Apple's second fall event of 2021 will broadcast digitally Monday, October 18,. at 10 a.m. PDT. We may get confirmation of rumored new products we didn't see in the September event, such as AirPods 3 and possible AirPods Pro 2, plus a new MacBook and maybe even a Mac mini. Will this be the year to splurge on the hottest new MacBook? We'll bring you our expert analysis and reactions for everything announced at the event, so check out our Facebook page for event coverage and tune in to our post-event podcast to get the scoop!www.iphonelife.com
