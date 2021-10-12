CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

October 2021 Apple Announcement: When & How to Watch

iphonelife.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple's second fall event of 2021 will broadcast digitally Monday, October 18,. at 10 a.m. PDT. We may get confirmation of rumored new products we didn't see in the September event, such as AirPods 3 and possible AirPods Pro 2, plus a new MacBook and maybe even a Mac mini. Will this be the year to splurge on the hottest new MacBook? We'll bring you our expert analysis and reactions for everything announced at the event, so check out our Facebook page for event coverage and tune in to our post-event podcast to get the scoop!

www.iphonelife.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Someone at Best Buy is probably getting fired for this 70-inch TV deal

Taking advantage of 70-inch TV deals is no longer beyond your reach, as retailers like Best Buy are pushing the limits of how low their prices can go for these massive displays. There are 4K TV deals for screens of all sizes, but Best Buy TV deals is offering you a chance to purchase the 70-inch Hisense 70A6G for just $580, after a $270 discount to its original price of $850.
ELECTRONICS
iphonelife.com

NEW: Never Forget Your Phone Again with Apple Watch Alerts

Have you ever left your iPhone behind and didn’t realize it until it was too late? We’ve all been there! Luckily, your Apple Watch can now alert you if your iPhone, or other Apple products, have been left behind. Plus, there are other Apple Watch features to help you find your iPhone once you’ve returned to the location where you left it. I’ll walk you through the steps!
CELL PHONES
Pocket-lint.com

Apple's 'Unleashed' October special event: What to expect and how to watch

(Pocket-lint) - Apple is holding a special event in October, likely to unveil new hardware. During past years, specifically during its autumn events, Apple has announced new products such as Macs. Here, then, is what the Cupertino company might unveil during this show, plus how to watch the action unfold.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Products#Apple Event#Apple Announcement#Facebook Group#Post Announcement Podcast
wccftech.com

Apple Announces ‘Unleashed’ Event for October 18, Get Ready for New MacBooks

Apple today has finally confirmed their highly-anticipated October event. The event will take place on Monday, October 18, and will be broadcasted live from Apple Park. The company is teasing the event with the tagline "Unleashed," which is likely a hint at the new M1X MacBooks that are rumored to be hitting the shelves.
COMPUTERS
Mac Observer

How To Restore Apple Watch Battery life

Is your Apple Watch Battery Continuously Draining Too Fast? Try this quick tip:. Go to the Watch app on your iPhone and choose your General > Reset > Reset Sync Data. Learn more Quick Tips in Mac Geek Gab 891. Check It Out: How To Restore Apple Watch Battery life.
ELECTRONICS
lifewire.com

Spotify Not Working on Apple Watch? How to Fix the Problem

Spotify and the Apple Watch are a match made in heaven, especially if you have the Premium subscription of Spotify and you can download songs and podcasts and listen when you don't have your iPhone with you. But when Spotify and Apple Watch aren't working, it can feel less than heavenly. These troubleshooting steps should help get you back to listening in no time.
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

How to control Apple Watch volume

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission when you buy through our links. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Setting up yourApple Watch with a new iPhone can mean its sounds are at full volume, and so is Siri. Here's how to quieten them down.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
iPad
The Gadgeteer

Order your Apple Watch Series 7 this Friday, October 8

NEWS – Apple has announced that pre-orders for the new Apple Watch Series 7 will go live this Friday, October 8, at 8 AM ET. During its California Streaming event in September, Apple announced two updated watch models but did not provide any price or ordering information other than a starting price of $399 and availability “this fall.”
ELECTRONICS
Cult of Mac

How to get ready to preorder Apple Watch Series 7

The time when you can preorder the next generation of Apple Watch is drawing close. Apple will start taking people’s money at exactly 5 a.m. PDT this Friday, Oct. 8. If demand is as heavy (and supply is as light) as expected, the company might quickly run short of Apple Watch Series 7 available on launch day. That means that if you delay your order, you might have to wait extra days or even weeks to get your new device.
ELECTRONICS
howtogeek.com

How (and Why) to Use the Mindfulness App on Apple Watch

With the release of watchOS 8, Apple’s Breathe app became the Mindfulness app. The differences may be subtle, but you might want to give the feature another shot if you’ve dismissed it in the past. Choose Breathe or Reflect. Apple no longer includes the Breathe app on the Apple Watch...
CELL PHONES
SFGate

The New Apple Watch Just Went on Sale - Here's How to Get it

Apple’s latest smartwatch, the Apple Watch Series 7 will be officially released on Friday, October 15. If you’re worried about its availability, you can preorder one today. Placing a preorder early ensures you’ll get the Apple Watch Series 7 on launch day. If you haven’t caught up on the Apple...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Best true wireless headphones in 2021: Which earbuds to buy

True wireless headphones are now commonplace. Gone are the days when there were only two or three options on the market. These days, there are hundreds. That, of course, can make it hard to find the best true wireless headphones for your needs. That’s why we’ve put together this guide. There are a number of things to consider before buying a pair of true wireless headphones. If you’re in Apple’s ecosystem, then a pair of AirPods or AirPods Pro might be better for you. If not, it’s worth ignoring AirPods altogether. You’ll also want to think about battery life, whether you want...
ELECTRONICS
Macdaily News

When will Apple Watch achieve full independence from the iPhone?

Even with Apple Watch Series 7, an iPhone is required for activation and setup, syncing data, and day-to-day operation. When will Apple Watch be able to operate independently from iPhone?. Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:. you still can’t buy an Apple Watch, set it up from the device itself, and...
ELECTRONICS
lifewire.com

How to Customize Message Responses on Apple Watch

This article explains how to create your own text message responses on Apple Watch. We’ll also show you how to edit or delete a custom reply as well as arrange your reply list to put the responses you use most at the top. Customize Text Message Responses for Apple Watch.
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

Apple's October event: When is it and what can we expect to see?

Although Apple revealed the iPhone 13, 13 Mini, 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max just last month, the tech giant is gearing up for its next event on Monday, Oct. 18 at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET. Like Apple's previous launches, the event will be streamed live on the company's website.
BUSINESS
iphonelife.com

Apple TV Remote: How to Clean Sticky Controller Buttons

Our Apple TV remotes live rough lives: they're dropped, spilled on, manhandled by grubby paws. So when I notice my Apple TV remote is not working, the first thing I do is clean it. In this article, we'll go over how to clean your Apple TV remote. Jump To:. What...
ELECTRONICS
iphonelife.com

Buyer's Guide 2021: Apple Watch Accessories & Gear

One of the best things about having an Apple Watch is that it's so easy to accessorize. You can have an Apple Watch band for every one of your moods. So, which ones should you get, how can you organize your Apple Watch bands, and what about charging your Apple Watch? Well, we've got recommendations for you right here.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy