The Return of Walker’s Cay

How tough is Quincey Walker? To find out the answer to that question, tune in to the CBS reality competition show, “Tough As Nails,” on Wednesday at 9 p.m. Walker, a 34-year-old resident of Florence and a diesel mechanic with Nucor in Darlington, is one of 12 competitors on the show that began its third season on Oct. 6. For those not familiar with the show, and I wasn’t until I became aware of Walker and started writing this column, it the brainchild of Phil Keoghan, the same guy who brought you the highly popular “Survivor” and “The Amazing Race.” Like the other programs, Keoghan also serves as host of the show. The premise of “Tough As Nails” is pretty much the same as Keoghan’s other series. According to the show’s website, it is “a competition series that celebrates everyday Americans who roll up their sleeves and don’t think twice about working long hard hours and getting their hands dirty, in order to keep their country running.” The show tests the strength, endurance, life skills, and mental toughness of its 12 competitors. There are six men and six women. Among them are a fire captain, a construction foreman, a contractor, a crop duster, a lineman, an ironworker, a cement mason, and, lest we forget, a diesel mechanic. The show kicked off the season at Camp Pendleton Marine Corps Base in Southern California, splitting the competitors into two crews, Dirty Hands and Savage, and then putting the crews through a series of military-style challenges. Walker’s crew, Dirty Hands, ended up losing the first crew challenge of the season. Last week the show moved to Mount Baldy Village in the San Gabriel Mountains, about 45 miles northeast of Los Angeles. Competitors had to tear down and rebuild a section of fence as fast as possible, using only an ice cream scoop and an empty tuna can to dig three postholes. Walker went beast mode and won the first heat in a time of 23 minutes, 57 seconds. The winner of the second heat finished ahead of him by a mere 15 seconds. The 10 episodes of the show have already been taped. Walker is already back at home, but contractually cannot reveal who won or how he finished. When the show concludes the winner will take home $200,000, a 2022 Ford Super Duty pickup, and the “Tough As Nail” championship belt. I’ve never been a big fan of these kind of shows, but I’ll admit that I’m kind of hooked. I hope the big man brings home the belt and proves himself to be the toughest of the tough. Walker, who is married and has two young children, grew up in Lamar. He wore No. 66 and played defense for the Silver Foxes, helping lead them to the lower state championship game. Several colleges were recruiting Walker, including Clemson, but injuries cut his playing career short. In the series premiere, Walker shares that he believes, “without struggle, there is no progress.” In his bio on the show’s web site, Walker says the three words to describe him are humble, hardworking and compassionate. “I pray, I work, I love on my family, I help people, and I listen to people,” said Walker. “I enjoy every day above ground and not take anything for granted.” We’re not sure whether or not it makes any sense to wish Quincey Walker good luck because the competition is already over and season three of “Tough As Nails” is in the books. We hope he won, but even if he didn’t we already know he is one very tough dude. Contact Editor Bob Sloan at editor@florence newsjournal.com.

DARLINGTON, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO