Next time someone lectures you about always having your phone at your side, you can point out that for one lucky man, having his phone was what saved his life. A Brazilian man who was shot during an armed robbery had his life saved when the bullet was stopped by a Motorola phone in his pocket, according to images posted on social media by one of his doctors. What’s more, in a pleasingly serendipitous touch, the phone was housed in an Incredible Hulk case.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 5 DAYS AGO