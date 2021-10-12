CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Bloody Good Time Has Started, Back 4 Blood Is Now Live

By QuintLyn Bowers
mmobomb.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrab your gear and get ready to purge the world of the Ridden. Turtle Rock Studios’ co-op FPS Back 4 Blood is now available to players across multiple platforms, including PS4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X|S, and PC for Windows 10 or via GamePass, Steam, or the Epic Games Store.

www.mmobomb.com

PC Gamer

Back 4 Blood review

What is it? A co-op FPS from the makers of Left 4 Dead. Reviewed on RTX 2060, Ryzen 5 2600 3.4GHz, 16GB RAM. Multiplayer? Co-op up to 4 players, competitive up to 8. Remember when Left 4 Dead established the run-and-gun co-op genre as we know it, and then Valve stopped making them after hitting the number 2? I love Left 4 Dead 2 and still go back to it because no other co-op game has managed to scratch the same itch. World War Z wasn't my thing. Payday 2 was meh. Deep Rock Galactic is great, but different. Killing Floor 2 and Vermintide are fine. Back 4 Blood, which was made by the original Left 4 Dead studio that Valve gobbled up and then spit back out years ago, is a remarkably fun shooter that manages to out-zombie Left 4 Dead, which I was starting to believe was impossible.
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

Here Are The Release Times For Back 4 Blood On Xbox Game Pass

Back 4 Blood has snuck upon us. It's hard to believe the game is out on Xbox Game Pass as soon as next week, but it is, and Turtle Rock Studios is here to prove it with some official release times. Unless you're playing the game via Steam or the...
VIDEO GAMES
sirusgaming.com

A New Round of Games Starting with Destiny 2: Beyond Light and Back 4 Blood Coming to Xbox Game Pass

Starting this week, new games will be arriving on Xbox Games Pass. Destiny 2: Beyond Light will be coming to Xbox Game Pass PC on October 12. A new power is born out of the ancient Pyramid Ship above Europa’s frozen frontier and a dark empire has risen beneath. In Destiny 2: Beyond Light, join your fellow Guardians and bring down the empire at any cost – even if it means wielding the Darkness itself.
VIDEO GAMES
egmnow.com

Back 4 Blood, The Good Life, and more are joining Xbox Game Pass soon

Microsoft has revealed the first batch of Xbox Game Pass titles for October. The first new addition of October arrives today with the full release of Totally Accurate Battle Simulator on Cloud, console, and PC. Following this, Pythonesque adventure game The Procession to Calvary (Cloud, Console, and PC) and first-person psychological horror game Visage (Cloud, Console, and PC) join Xbox Game Pass on October 7th.
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

The thrilling cooperative shooting of Back 4 Blood is now available

Love what was originally delivered via the Left 4 Dead franchise? Been itching for more? Back 4 Blood is here to scratch that itch, providing gamers on Xbox, PlayStation and PC the chance to take in some thrilling cooperative shooting action. Created by those originally behind Left 4 Dead, Turtle...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

9 hours in, Back 4 Blood is bloody brilliant

Back 4 Blood, Turtle Rock Studios' spiritual successor to Left 4 Dead, is out now and we're playing it. OK, it isn't officially "out" until October 12, but considering that anybody who pre-ordered the game could start playing as of yesterday, it's basically in the middle of a soft launch. Those who didn't pre-order (because pre-ordering games is silly) or planned to play it day one on Game Pass are stuck waiting until Tuesday.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Back 4 Blood Has Missing Features in Single-Player Mode

Back 4 Blood has released in its early access form this weekend, but those who might be looking to play the zombie-killing shooter by themselves may find that it leaves a lot to be desired. Specifically, Back 4 Blood cuts out a number of features included in the game unless you happen to be playing with others. Luckily, the complaints about this rather strange aspect of the game have already grown so loud that a change seems to be coming soon.
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Night Of The Living Hedge achievement in Back 4 Blood

The secrets are Golden Skulls and there are 10 total hidden throughout the game. This Secret can be found in Act 3 - Dr. Rogers Neighborhood - Garden Party. After making your way through the Maze instead of heading up the staircase at the end near the safe room turn to the LEFT when facing up the staircase / towards the safe room and you should see a small path that leads to a dead end, the secret will be on top of the stone statue.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Back 4 Blood’s Public Matchmaking Is a Bloody Mess

Today is the day that hundreds upon thousands of Left 4 Dead fans have been waiting for, for quite possibly over a decade. Back 4 Blood — a spiritual successor to Valve’s popular co-op zombie FPS, has released, bringing not just a PvE campaign that sees you and a group of friends — or bots if you’re a lone wolf — plow through wave after wave of the undead, but a PvP mode that pits a team of survivors against a group of Ridden to see who can survive the longest.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Crowds on Back 4 Blood Servers; Good Launch on Steam

It seems that the pre-release controversy did not hurt Back 4 Blood. The game received a very positive reception from players on Steam. It turns out that the pre-release controversy surrounding Back 4 Blood did not harm the game. Players have apparently forgiven the developers for their actions aimed at discouraging solo play and threw themselves into the game. What's more, its reception was positive.
VIDEO GAMES
mobilesyrup.com

Back 4 Blood is a bloody demanding romp

You hear them before you see them. The screams echoing through the trees, as you steel yourself for the fight to come. Dozens of zombies appear on the ridge ahead, descending down the slope at an alarming speed. Your whole squad opens fire, but the bullets aren’t leaving your gun...
VIDEO GAMES
mmobomb.com

