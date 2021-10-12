Clay shoot for Highland Lakes Crisis Network

Allen West, the GOP gubernatorial hopeful who lived in Lake Highlands for a few years and remains in the Dallas area — and who still ostensibly enjoys hanging around the Lake Highlands Shooting Range — today is in a Plano hospital with COVID-19 and pneumonia. His wife Angela West also has tested positive for the virus. In a Facebook post, West says he has “no pain, no coughing, and no fatigue,” adding, “I just wish I could shave, but they have me on blood thinner to prevent any clots.”
One teenager was injured and another teen is in custody following a shooting on Tuesday evening at a park in Yellowstone County. According to the Billings Police Department Twitter page, the shooting occurred at 6:10 pm MDT on Tuesday evening at Lake Elmo State Park on Rolling Hills Drive in Billings Heights.
A total of 13 teams participated in this year’s annual Gardner Chamber Sporting Clay Shoot Sept. 30. Thirteen teams participated and the winning team was Edward Jones (Team #1. they are the. first back to back winners. The money raised supports community and business events hosted by the Gardner Chamber...
John Walsh, the former host of America’s Most Wanted, is wondering whether the family of Brian Laundrie bought him time to allow him to escape authorities. Eight days ago (Sept. 14), the parents of Brian Laundrie wouldn’t allow police to speak to their son. This was when his fiancée, Gabby Petito, still was missing. Authorities discovered her body this past Sunday. Laundrie still is a person of interest in the case.
Here's what Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie looked like on one of their final road trip stops ... and the pictures might be the last photos of them together. The images were snapped back on the morning of Aug. 10, when Gabby and Brian were touring the Delicate Arch in Arches National Park.
Get your creative juices flowing with a visit to Mohawk Steel and Glass Co.! The hot glass shop not only sells its one-of-a-kind glass creations, but it does day-time appointments, date nights, and other awesome events, where you can blow your own glass pieces of artwork. To learn more or to book your glassblowing […]
The post Enjoy A Unique Glassblowing Experience At Mohawk Steel And Glass Co. In Mississippi appeared first on Only In Your State.
When thinking of ruins in Mississippi, the Windsor Ruins undoubtedly come to mind. However, they’re not the only ruins in the Magnolia State. Mississippi is also home to the ruins of the Elizabeth Female Academy, which is purported as the first college for women in the U.S. Well, what do you think? Are you ready […]
The post A Mysterious Woodland Trail In Mississippi Will Take You To The Original Elizabeth Female Academy Ruins appeared first on Only In Your State.
More than 200 animals were rescued this month from a dilapidated home in Hill County, according to the Humane Society of North Texas. Working with Hill County law enforcement officials, the agency removed a total of 221 live animals — 84 rabbits, 50 chickens, 22 gerbils, 21 ducks, 20 guinea hens, nine geese, eight guinea pigs, four turkeys, two cats and a hamster. Animals were taken to Fort Worth and Joshua for treatment.
Hay rides, corn mazes, and pumpkin patches are a quintessential part of fall, and the Fall Festival at Lazy Acres Farm is the perfect place to experience all three… and a whole lot more! A longtime favorite, the annual Fall Festival at Lazy Acres Farm in Mississippi has grown into a beloved tradition, and is […]
The post The Fall Festival At Lazy Acres In Mississippi Is A Classic Fall Tradition appeared first on Only In Your State.
The Lackawanna College School of Petroleum & Natural Gas of Tunkhannock hosted its annual Sporting Clay Tournament on Sept. 23. The threat of rain and some steady downpours did not deter the commitment of nearly 120 participants as they moved through the stations of one of two courses at Hausmann’s Hidden Hollow near Friendsville. Proceeds from the event help Lackawanna College keep down costs for students bound for the gas fields.
Greetings from the Conroe Noon Lions Club, the “Greatest Lions Club in the World.” This past Wednesday brought another great luncheon meeting with a great group of people. Our meeting started with our usual songs, pledges, invocation, and introduction of guests all led by women of the club. The Community Partner of the week was Incredible Pizza of Conroe Texas. Thank you for your support of the Conroe Noon Lions Club.
Autumn traditions continue at Salem Church. All children are welcome to Trunk-or-Treat at Salem Church on from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Oct. 31. Come in costume for treats, games and story time. It’s also time for pumpkin rolls at Salem. The annual fundraiser is underway, and orders can be placed atSalem-umc.org, via email to CommunityLife@salem-umc.org or by calling the church office at 724-935-1627. Salem Church is located at 350 Manor Road in Wexford.
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — As part of a statewide review and survey of public shooting ranges, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources will temporarily close the Plum Orchard Lake and Montgomery shooting ranges in Fayette County. The Plum Orchard Lake shooting range will be closed Oct. 12 and...
Milford’s homecoming with current and past grads. “Home Sweet Homecoming” was the theme of Milford High School’s Class of 2022 homecoming celebration this year. A week of Maverick fun culminated with a parade down Main Street in downtown Milford, a football game and dance. The Class of 2021 served as...
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The backdrop of New York City rock artist Des DelRey’s new video isn’t some tropical paradise in the Caribbean. Instead, it’s none other than bucolic Silver Lake Park. The video, which had most of its scenes shot in the park, is for a song called, “Crazy...
On the overcast morning of Sept. 26, Baker Lake Trail was introduced as Whatcom County’s first entrant into the national Old-Growth Forest Network. A small crowd of area residents gathered amid the trees, some estimated to be over 120 years old, to watch the historic ceremony and participate in the dedication hike.
The 16th annual Operation Troop Appreciation Veterans Day 5K run/walk will take place Nov. 7 in Hampton Community Park. Trophies and prizes are awarded to the first-place man and woman from the overall field as well as the Masters category. Medals are awarded to the top three finishers (male and female) in each of 13 age groups. There is also a wide assortment of creative and unique door prizes.
SOUTH SALT LAKE (ABC4) – A new outdoor fitness park is set to open in on Thursday in South Salt Lake at Bickley Park. South Salt Lake Mayor Cherie Wood will cut the ribbon for Utah’s first Fitlot which will be an outdoor fitness park designed for all ages and abilities. The park is adjacent […]
Comments / 0