Chelsea's £42.5m offer for Jules Kounde would have wiped out Sevilla's debts, says Spanish club's president Jose Castro, but they turned it down to try and achieve their own ambitions
Sevilla's president has explained why he decided against selling star defender Jules Kounde to Chelsea over the summer - even though the £42.5million transfer fee could have wiped out the club's debts. France international Kounde, 22, was Chelsea's No 1 defensive target during the summer transfer window but they were...www.chatsports.com
