Ben Chilwell is back with a bang for club and country after his strike against Andorra... the Chelsea star was left 'mentally tired' after Euro 2020 snub but has shown he is up for the fight as he battles Marcos Alonso for starting spot against Brentford

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBen Chilwell has had rotten luck of late, and there was a look of tiredness in his eyes when his opening goal against Andorra was initially ruled out on Saturday. Finally gifted a start by Gareth Southgate after being frozen out of Euro 2020 and failing to play a minute of action at the tournament, here was the left-back's perfect chance to cap off his resurgence at Chelsea and remind the Three Lions boss he has the quality to compete with Luke Shaw.

