Ben Chilwell is back with a bang for club and country after his strike against Andorra... the Chelsea star was left 'mentally tired' after Euro 2020 snub but has shown he is up for the fight as he battles Marcos Alonso for starting spot against Brentford

Chelsea left-back Ben Chilwell scored the only goal of the game in his side’s 1-0 win over Brentford, but he was quick to heap the praise on goalkeeper Edouard Mendy for his match-winning contribution in the Premier League game. Brentford hit the post twice and Mendy made four crucial saves late on as Chelsea held on to claim three points. The goalkeeper denied Pontus Jansson from point-blank range before producing a spectacular stop to tip Christian Norgaard’s overhead kick over the bar to seal the win that took Chelsea back to the top of the table. Chilwell, who was making...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 3 DAYS AGO