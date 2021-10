Retribution Toukiden 2 free game for windows Update Oct 2021. Toukiden 2 (Tao Gui Chuan 2), an action-role-playing video game, was developed by Omega Force. It is available for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4 as well as the PlayStation Vita. The element of Control, which is new to the Toukiden series and can be summoned by Mitama to fight for the player, is also available. Battles help Mitama develop and grow. To increase your Boost levels, you need to meet the upgrade conditions for each Boost and have enough proficiency with them. Each Boost and Mitama have different upgrade conditions. Each Mitama can learn up nine Boosts. However, you can only have three at a given time.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO