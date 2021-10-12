Law enforcement, women’s group team up for police encounter class
Encounters with law enforcement are rarely happy occasions, and one local women’s group is giving its members the tools to ensure they stay safe when it does happen. Soroptimist International of Tuscaloosa hosted its first event since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic Monday night, titled Surviving the Encounter and Basic Self Defense. Their goal? Showing women how they can protect themselves and their rights during police encounters.wvua23.com
