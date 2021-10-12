Law enforcement, women’s group team up for police encounter class

The Baroda Lake Township Police Department will be hosting Women’s Self Defense classes through the Rape Aggression Defense systems program. The department says the classes will be held in Bridgman at the Lake Charter Public Safety Building starting Monday, October 25. Follow up sessions will be held October 27 and 28. They are free for any woman age 12 or older. Each session will be four hours long, starting at 5:30 p.m. The Rape Aggression Defense System is a program of realistic self-defense tactics and techniques for women. It’s designed to help any woman have the training she needs to help defend herself. Those who want to attend the Baroda Lake Township Police Department sessions will need to register. To do so, call 269-235-1851.

BARODA, MI ・ 7 HOURS AGO