A little more than three months after the Tampa Bay Lightning hoisted the Stanley Cup for a second consecutive year, the NHL is ready to kick things off once again. It's going to be different – hopefully, in all the best ways. Commissioner Gary Bettman says that all but a few of the league's arenas will be operating at full capacity to start the season. All but four NHL players have been vaccinated against COVID-19. The Seattle Kraken have officially entered the league as its 32nd team.

