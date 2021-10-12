CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

How to Delete Anything from Twitter Including Your Account

By David
maketecheasier.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwitter has been around for over 15 years, and in that time, you may have tweeted through school, first or fifth jobs, personal life successes and failures and so much more. There are probably some tweets you would look back on now and be embarrassed by and may not want new coworkers to discover. No matter the reason, you can easily delete everything from a single tweet to your entire Twitter account.

www.maketecheasier.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

How to permanently delete your Facebook account and keep your photos

If you've been keeping an eye on the news, you've likely seen Facebook all over it. Frances Haugen, a former Facebook product manager, testified before Congress alleging that Facebook knew its services, like Instagram, may hurt teens. Her testimony also included details alleging Facebook's internal research shows weakness in fighting misinformation. On Tuesday night, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg responded in a post. If the controversy has you convinced you should cut ties with the social media account, we'll tell you below the steps to follow.
INTERNET
Popular Science

You can delete Facebook and still keep some of your memories. Here’s how.

Michael Humphrey is an assistant professor of Journalism and Media Communication at Colorado State University. This story originally featured on The Conversation. If the latest deluge of Facebook controversies has you ready to kick the app to the digital curb, you are not alone. There are plenty of good guides out there on how to do it right. Even Facebook makes it pretty easy to understand the nuances of saying “see ya later” (deactivating) or “never speak to me again” (deleting).
INTERNET
The Conversation U.S.

What happens to your life stories if you delete your Facebook account?

If the latest deluge of Facebook controversies has you ready to kick the app to the digital curb, you are not alone. There are plenty of good guides out there on how to do it right. Even Facebook makes it pretty easy to understand the nuances of saying “see ya later” (deactivating) or “never speak to me again” (deleting). But before you go, you might want to consider this: What happens to your life stories? For many people, a decade or more of updates, comments, photos, messages, tags, pokes, groups and reactions reside inside that particular digital sphere. And Facebook wants you...
INTERNET
maketecheasier.com

How to View Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and More without an Account

Decided to take a break from social media by deleting your account but still want to view the occasional post? Then you might have noticed a problem. Popular apps like Instagram, Facebook, and Reddit now prevent non-account holders from freely accessing content on their networks. Luckily, there are a few workarounds that can help you bypass the restriction. In this article, we show you how to view posts and more without signing up.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deletion#Un#Smartphone App#Android#Api
Princeton University

Barton Gellman deletes his account

To kick off our second season, we’re honored to welcome Barton Gellman, Princeton Class of 1982. Gellman has won multiple Pulitzer Prizes, including for his groundbreaking work with The Washington Post in 2013 to reveal widespread surveillance by the National Security Agency. The stories showed that even though they weren’t the targets, law-abiding American citizens could still find their private email, social media content, and online activity swept up by our national security apparatus. Privacy has long been a passion of Gellman’s, and today we’ll ask him for tips we can use to make our own digital lives more private, from email to text messaging to apps and the cloud. He talks about tradeoffs he’s willing to make to be a full participant in the digital revolution, as well as one popular service he distrusts so much, he vows to delete his account entirely. And we’ll as talk about his book, “Dark Mirror: Edward Snowden and the American Surveillance State.” Bart Gellman was a visiting fellow at Princeton’s Center for Information Technology Policy in 2016-17 and again in 2018-19.
APPLE
makeuseof.com

How to Delete a Facebook Group

A Facebook group is a great way to share information with your friends and followers. However, there may come a time when you want to delete your group. If you are ready to say goodbye to it, this article will help you. Here's what you need to know about how...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
United Nations
maketecheasier.com

12 of the Best People Finder and Phone Number Lookup Websites

Whether your goal is to reconnect with an old high school friend or look up a potential job candidate, online people searches have a variety of uses. Finding someone’s phone number, home or email address, arrest records, and family members are all something you can do via a people finder website. With a narrow focus on information about people, these sites stray from the likes of Google and Bing, which can yield more general results.
INTERNET
makeuseof.com

How to Ask Instagram to Delete a Deceased Person's Account

While passing away is a normal part of life, the process of grieving can be incredibly complex in our modern world. With social media, we're confronted with how losing loved ones go hand in hand with managing what they've left behind, including their Instagram profiles. While some users prefer to...
INTERNET
howtogeek.com

How to Remove a Gmail Account From iPhone and iPad

Samir Makwana is a freelance technology writer who aims to help people make the most of their technology. For over 15 years, he has written about consumer technology while working with MakeUseOf, GuidingTech, The Inquisitr, GSMArena, BGR, and others. After writing thousands of news articles and hundreds of reviews, he now enjoys writing tutorials, how-tos, guides, and explainers. Read more...
CELL PHONES
maketecheasier.com

How to Create and Scan a Spotify Code to Share Songs

People love sharing their favorite music with their friends and family. Spotify is quite aware of this and allows users to easily share songs with others via codes. This post looks at how you can start using this feature yourself. How to Create a Spotify Song Code on Your Mobile.
CELL PHONES
NBC Washington

Here's Why You Should Delete Your Old Online Accounts — and How to Do It

When Jett Valera decided to start using a password manager for all of his online accounts, he made a startling discovery. “I suddenly realized I actually had over 200 accounts. Online accounts," he said. The accounts included everything from social media to online shopping. Keeping all that unused personal data...
INTERNET
Business Insider

How to find, add, edit, and delete your contacts in Gmail

You can access your contacts in Gmail on the web, or the Contacts app for Android. In the Contacts app, you can add contacts one at a time or enter multiple email addresses at once. To delete a contact, select the contact and hit 'Delete' in the three-dot menu. Visit...
INTERNET
TheConversationAU

The easy way to rein in Facebook and Google: stop them gobbling up competitors

Few of us who have survived the last year aren’t grateful for technology. Zoom, email, connected workplaces and solid internet connections at home have made it possible to work, shop, study and carry on our lives in a way that wouldn’t have been possible had the pandemic hit, say, 20 years earlier. But parts of big tech — the parts that track us and drive us to think dangerous and antisocial things just so we keep clicking — are doing us enormous damage. Although it might seem like we can’t have the best of both worlds — the connectivity without the damage...
BUSINESS
maketecheasier.com

How to Use a Custom Email Domain with iCloud Mail

Custom email domains are something many iCloud users have been requesting for years and Apple has finally delivered with iCloud+. So what is a custom email domain and why should you use iCloud? Let’s dive into that right now. Content. What Is a Custom Email Domain?. What Settings Need to...
INTERNET
makeuseof.com

How to Delete Home Screen Pages on Your iPhone and iPad

The iOS Home Screen has evolved from a static page to a more dynamic one that allows customization. These days you can add widgets and remove apps to tweak the Home Screen to your liking. And with iOS 15, for the first time, you can now delete entire pages from...
CELL PHONES
howtogeek.com

How to Delete a Discord Server

Mahesh Makvana is a freelance tech writer who specializes in writing how-to guides. He has been writing tech tutorials for over a decade now. He’s written for some of the prominent tech sites including MakeUseOf, MakeTechEasier, and Online Tech Tips. Read more... Managing a Discord server requires a great deal...
TECHNOLOGY
FOX40

Facebook plans to hire 10,000 in Europe to build ‘metaverse’

LONDON (AP) — Facebook said it plans to hire 10,000 workers in the European Union over the next five years to work on a new computing platform that promises to connect people virtually but could raise concerns about privacy and the social platform gaining more control over people’s online lives. The company said in a blog […]
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy