How to Delete Anything from Twitter Including Your Account

To kick off our second season, we’re honored to welcome Barton Gellman, Princeton Class of 1982. Gellman has won multiple Pulitzer Prizes, including for his groundbreaking work with The Washington Post in 2013 to reveal widespread surveillance by the National Security Agency. The stories showed that even though they weren’t the targets, law-abiding American citizens could still find their private email, social media content, and online activity swept up by our national security apparatus. Privacy has long been a passion of Gellman’s, and today we’ll ask him for tips we can use to make our own digital lives more private, from email to text messaging to apps and the cloud. He talks about tradeoffs he’s willing to make to be a full participant in the digital revolution, as well as one popular service he distrusts so much, he vows to delete his account entirely. And we’ll as talk about his book, “Dark Mirror: Edward Snowden and the American Surveillance State.” Bart Gellman was a visiting fellow at Princeton’s Center for Information Technology Policy in 2016-17 and again in 2018-19.

APPLE ・ 13 DAYS AGO