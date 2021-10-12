Ballot initiative fix not likely during special session

The Wyoming State Legislature is slated to meet next week to address the COVID-19 mask mandates. Senate President Dan Dockstader of Star Valley and Speaker of the House of Representatives Eric Barlow have received a sufficient number of affirmative votes from a recent written poll of the members of the Sixty-Sixth Wyoming Legislature to convene the special session. The Legislature plans to convene for a three-day legislative session beginning on October 26th at 10:00 am. Tentatively, the Legislature plans to conduct a mirror bill process with all three readings occurring on October 27th, and hold joint conference committee meetings to resolve any differences between the House and Senate versions of the bills on October 28th. This schedule requires a two-thirds vote to adopt the special session rules, which will be debated and voted on as the first order of business on October 26th. Proposed legislation, special rules, meeting schedules, legislator contact information and a video livestream will be made available to the public on the Legislature’s Website at wyoleg.gov as they become available.

16 HOURS AGO