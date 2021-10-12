Ballot initiative fix not likely during special session
By Bobby Harrison Mississippi Today
Fixing the state’s broken ballot initiative process will likely not be part of any special session to be called by Gov. Tate Reeves in the coming days. Chairs of both the House and Senate Constitution committees said they would prefer to take up the issue of reinstating the initiative process in January when the new session begins. Reeves is expected to call a special session to allow the Legislature to address legalizing medical marijuana.
The Wyoming State Legislature is slated to meet next week to address the COVID-19 mask mandates. Senate President Dan Dockstader of Star Valley and Speaker of the House of Representatives Eric Barlow have received a sufficient number of affirmative votes from a recent written poll of the members of the Sixty-Sixth Wyoming Legislature to convene the special session. The Legislature plans to convene for a three-day legislative session beginning on October 26th at 10:00 am. Tentatively, the Legislature plans to conduct a mirror bill process with all three readings occurring on October 27th, and hold joint conference committee meetings to resolve any differences between the House and Senate versions of the bills on October 28th. This schedule requires a two-thirds vote to adopt the special session rules, which will be debated and voted on as the first order of business on October 26th. Proposed legislation, special rules, meeting schedules, legislator contact information and a video livestream will be made available to the public on the Legislature’s Website at wyoleg.gov as they become available.
BULLETS VS. BALLOTS (OPINION): With a GOP filibuster expected to block federal voting legislation in the Senate today, LaDawn Jones thinks it’s time we talk about laws here in Georgia. She says it’s easier to buy a gun in Georgia than it is to vote- and that recent voting laws may target people of color. Do you think both constitutional rights should be treated equally?
As legislative leaders wait to see if Gov. Tate Reeves will call lawmakers into special session to vote on a medical marijuana proposal, groups opposed to legalized cannabis — who typically have the governor’s ear — are making a push against it. The Mississippi-based Christian fundamentalist nonprofit American Family Association...
Officials are split on three of five special statewide propositions on the ballot this Election Day as advocates start to urge New Yorkers to approve proposals to remove voter registration deadlines, allow no-excuse absentee ballots and alter the state’s process to redraw election districts. Voters will decide the fate of...
Tennessee House Republicans are moving full steam ahead with a sweeping series of proposed restrictions on COVID-19 vaccination and mask mandates during a special session called to discuss economic incentives and governing authority for the $5.6 billion Ford investment. But the bill, HB8003, was destined to fail this week after...
(The Center Square) – A continuing spat between the GOP and DFL means that some essential workers still haven’t received a promised one-time hazard bonus for working during COVID-19, and farmers are still waiting for drought aid. Last week, Gov. Tim Walz laid out his wish list of 11 items...
The South Dakota Secretary of State’s Office has approved (Oct. 12, 2021) a proposed 2022 cannabis legalization ballot initiative for signature gathering. The proposed ballot initiative, backed by South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws, is a statutory cannabis legalization initiative that would make personal cannabis possession and cultivation legal for adults aged 21 and over.
CHARLESTON -- On Friday evening, Gov. Jim Justice signed an official proclamation to call a special session starting Monday for the West Virginia Legislature to officially consider congressional and statehouse redistricting as well as spending requests. Justice announced the redistricting special session during his Thursday COVID-19 briefing at the State...
A week into the Alaska State Legislature’s fourth special session, only two brief floor sessions have been held in each body and no legislation has been debated. Technical sessions of the Alaska House of Representatives and Senate were held Friday inside a mostly quiet Capitol building as Senate leadership deliberates on how to proceed with the session.
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — State officials on Tuesday took an initial step to pay $152,000 in legal fees to the winning side after Idaho lost a court challenge to a new law making it harder for voters to get initiatives on the ballot. The Idaho Board of Examiners comprised of...
New taxes on lodging, restaurant meals and alcoholic drinks are proposed in one ballot measure for the City of Crouch in the upcoming Nov. 2 election. Crouch, in Boise County's Garden Valley area, is just the latest Idaho city to seek local-option sales taxes under a state law that allows "any resort city" to implement a non-property tax with approval from 60% of the city's voters.
The window for absentee voting in the Senate District 32 special election has opened. Voters who will be out of town or unable to get to the polls November 2 can stop by the Lauderdale County Circuit Clerk’s office to vote by absentee. Absentee voting hours are from 8 a.m....
The leaders of the Wyoming House and Senate have begun formally polling members of both houses of the legislature on whether to hold a special session to push back against President Biden's vaccine mandate. The president has issued an executive order mandating that employees of large companies, people working in...
Meade County Fiscal Court met in special session Thursday (10/07) morning. Karen Goodin, Planning and Zoning Administrator, addressed the court concerning hiring a part-time building inspector. Goodin said with all the new building in the county an extra person was needed. The extra person would be paid from the inspection funds and will not be a cost to the county.
Alaska state senators are split over Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s plans to change the dividend and how to pay for it. The fourth special session is halfway over, and while some House committees have met, none have met in the Senate. Palmer Republican Sen. Shelley Hughes is frustrated the Senate isn’t...
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice on Friday called a special session of the Legislature for next week to deal with redistricting as well as to dole out federal pandemic funding. The session is set to start on Monday. Lawmakers already were scheduled to be in Charleston...
I have to hand it to Wyoming Republican Party Chairman Frank Eathorne. When it comes to throwing tantrums to get his political way, nobody does it better. His histrionic response to Gov. Mark Gordon not yet calling a meaningless special legislative session to fight vaccine mandates would be funny if it wasn’t likely to be effective. He’ll almost certainly bully enough GOP legislators to make the special session happen. Yes, it would be a waste of money. But it would also send exactly the wrong message about a health crisis we need to get under control now.
Tennessee legislative leadership has agreed to a timeline for a second fall special session, according to a text message distributed to members. The message, distributed on behalf of House Speaker Cameron Sexton (R-Crossville), says there will be a second special session, called by the lawmakers themselves, to discuss COVID-19 mandates. The session is expected to begin on Oct. 27 and run through the following week.
AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Amid a bitter fight over redistricting, the third special session of the Texas Legislature ended early Tuesday morning, Oct. 19 after lawmakers approved a variety of bills with bipartisan support.
Lawmakers voted to increase the homestead exemption on school property taxes from $25,000 to $40,000.
That would save an average homeowner about $175.
State Representative Chris Turner, D-Grand Prairie, who serves as the Chair of the House Democratic Caucus praised the bill, SB 1.
“I was glad to see that and this is a priority that Democrats have championed for years, every session, Democratic members of the State House have...
During the last two weeks of October Illinois legislators will be heading back to Springfield. We need you to make your voice heard in support of this important legislation. SB 2190 repeals a dangerous law that creates barriers for access to reproductive health care for young people. The Parental Notice of Abortion Act is part of a by-gone era in Illinois, a time when our state passed a series of laws in the 1990s designed to limit access to reproductive health care.
