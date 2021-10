In July, we announced Inside Azure for IT, an online technical skilling resource designed for cloud professionals to transform their IT operations with Azure best practices and insights. The team here has been so inspired by how many of you have used Inside Azure for IT to connect and collaborate from virtually everywhere. Whether you engaged in the monthly, live ask-the-product-experts sessions or shared learnings from the new video series I host, the Azure team and I are thankful for your participation, feedback, and partnership.

