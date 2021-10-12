The Rise and Fall of the Panini

There was a time, in the early aughts, when the panini reigned supreme. had its hold on us all, and the best way to execute a “You Pick Two” was with a pressed half-sandwich. It was the era of Urth Caffé in Los Angeles, whose organic, melty creations came with a side of celeb-spotting. And in New York, the panini was made popular by legendary shops like Il Bambino, as well as corner bodegas that were selling their own pita bread versions.