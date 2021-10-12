CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

The Rise and Fall of the Panini

By Jessica Sulima
Thrillist
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere was a time, in the early aughts, when the panini reigned supreme. had its hold on us all, and the best way to execute a “You Pick Two” was with a pressed half-sandwich. It was the era of Urth Caffé in Los Angeles, whose organic, melty creations came with a side of celeb-spotting. And in New York, the panini was made popular by legendary shops like Il Bambino, as well as corner bodegas that were selling their own pita bread versions.

www.thrillist.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

This Chain Has The Worst Hot Sandwiches, According To 37% Of People

What, exactly, would you consider to be a "hot sandwich?" Would a hot dog fall into this category? What about a hamburger? According to a poll conducted by YouGov (reported by Food & Wine), 60% consider hamburgers to be sandwiches, while only 32% consider hot dogs to fall into that category. However, 62% said sloppy joes are members of the sandwich family, and there are even 15% of the populace who consider tacos to be sandwiches, too.
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

We Tried Burger King's New Ghost Pepper Nuggets to See If They're Actually Spicy

I love spicy food. But I'll admit it: nine times out of 10, I can't handle much heat. I'm one of those delusional people who will ask for a spicy dish then be totally surprised when my nose is running and my tongue is on fire. So, when the idea came about to try Burger King's new Ghost Pepper Chicken Nuggets, my spice-loving aspirations pushed me to volunteer.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sourdough Bread#Panini#Panera Bread#Fashion Trends#Italian Food#Food Drink#Urth Caff#Bed Bath Beyond#Paninoteca
Atlanta Magazine

The verdict on 3 new Atlanta restaurants: Dash & Chutney, Kinship Butcher & Sundry, and Yao Atlanta

Throughout 2021, Chattahoochee Food Works has filled, stall by stall, with an eclectic array of vendors, such that visitors can now take their pick of Thai comfort food (TydeTate Kitchen), Vietnamese sandwiches (Bánh Mì Station), Argentine empanadas (Belén de la Cruz)—and much more, all packed into a warehouse-like space in the new Chattahoochee Works adaptive-reuse complex. The developer-speak such projects involve can be less than clarifying, but here’s the straight dope: Picture a fancy shopping mall. Got it? That’s the Works. Now, picture a fancy food court (with a bar!) attached to that mall. That’s Chattahoochee Food Works.
ATLANTA, GA
reviewjournal.com

COMMENTARY: The rise and fall of the shopping mall

My buddies Ayres and Klinger and I walked its corridors for hours on Friday nights, hoping to meet girls. That’s what we did at South Hills Village Mall in the late 1970s, when we were teens and the American Mall was in its heyday. Built in the mid-1960s, and the...
SHOPPING
Thrillist

IHOP Just Dropped 7 New Melt Sandwiches

Here's a great reminder that IHOP isn't just about the pancakes. The company just dropped a whole bunch of great new melt sandwiches, so you have a few more options to help you step away from the pancakes. Well, at least temporarily. Since the pandemic, the company has made it...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Thrillist

This Map Shows the Most Popular Pasta Dish in Every State

When it comes to comfort food, pasta reigns supreme. Although you'd be hard-pressed to find someone who doesn't like pasta, everyone has their own opinion on what pasta dish is best. Some of this is personal, and some of this is regional. National Pasta Day is fast approaching, meaning a full 24 hours to celebrate all pasta dishes and argue about which is the tastiest.
FOOD & DRINKS
Thrillist

The Best Thing at Fogo De Chão Is Actually Vegetarian

Fogo de Chão is a wonderland for carnivores. The rotating skewers of churrasco—or Brazilian-style barbecue sliced to order—have become synonymous with the chain. Each cut of meat is coated in sea salt and paraded around the room, leaving a mouthwatering aroma that fills the dining room. Despite this, on a...
FOOD & DRINKS
Eater

Chicago Filipino Hit Cebu to Open a French-Asian Bakery in Naperville

The trio of siblings behind Cebu, a busy Wicker Park Filipino restaurant, are preparing to launch a sweet suburban offshoot. Cybill, Marlon, and Malvin Tan plan to open Cafe Cebu this fall in Naperville featuring Asian and French pastries, ice cream made on site, and boba drinks. Cafe Cebu will...
Thrillist

First Look: Spiegelworld’s Superfrico Reveals a New Psychedelic Dinner Experience

Bright, colorful, and weird by design, Superfrico is what happens when an entertainment company takes charge of a restaurant in Las Vegas. Landing on the second floor of the Cosmopolitan resort, the new venue by Spiegelworld, which also operates the Opium stage show next door, takes over a space once home to Rose.Rabbit.Lie., replacing the former superclub with an '80s acid trip of eclectic original artwork, neon decor, and moody lighting.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Thrillist

First Look: The Team Behind Hunan Slurp Explores Tsingtao Flavors at Dumpling Lab

The sophomore effort from the team behind popular noodle spot, Hunan Slurp, Dumpling Lab in the East Village draws inspiration from chef Xiaomei Ma’s hometown of Tsingtao, China. Working once again in collaboration with co-founders Chao Wang and Lu Dong, Ma’s menu at the newly opened restaurant focuses on dumpling-centric and seafood-forward offerings, and evokes nostalgic childhood flavors from her upbringing in China’s eastern Shandong province.
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

What Julia Momosé Can Teach Us About Japanese Cocktail Culture

Julia Momosé remembers her first time in a cocktail bar. She was in the historic Gion district of Kyoto, Japan, and even though it was her home country, the experience felt completely new. Every minute detail—the ice clinking, the soft piano, the cascade of a perfect martini pour—inspired her to become a bartender.
RECIPES
ABC7 Chicago

Favorite family dish turns into popular Persian food pop-up

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. -- Sophia and Farah Parsa are the duo behind the popular food pop-up Golden Rice Co. "We serve Persian food with a Mediterranean twist every Sunday," said Sophia Parsa. "I'm Persian, so of course we make it at home but no one makes it as good as...
RECIPES
Thrillist

Winter Is Coming and so Are 3 New GOT-Themed Beers

Remember Game of Thrones? You know, that HBO series that aired from 2011 to 2019 that had millions of people on the edge of their seats every Sunday? The 73-episode show felt so much like a cultural moment and ended in a way that most viewers—well, let's not pour salt in still healing wounds. To celebrate the show's 10th anniversary, Mikkeller paired with Warner Bros. to bring fans three Game of Thrones-themed beers.
DRINKS
Thrillist

What's All This Protein Doing in My Bread?

While we’ve come a long way in dispelling the lexicon of diet culture, there still remains a widely held belief that carbs are the enemy. The keto diet—which continues to be questioned for potential health hazards—is still going strong, encouraging a low carb, fat-rich intake. But there appears to be a new offshoot of this minimal carb mindset, in which protein works as the stand in.
FOOD & DRINKS
Thrillist

Take DIY Brunch to New Heights with These Bestselling Waffle Makers

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work. If you love the idea of restaurant-quality brunch but can’t stomach...
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy