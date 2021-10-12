CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayorkas, Once Again, Defies The Law And Gives Employers The Green Light To Hire Illegal Aliens, Says FAIR

By PR Newswire
 7 days ago

WASHINGTON, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new policy memo issued by Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas gives U.S. employers permission to hire illegal aliens over American workers, clearly defying federal law. In yet another step by the Biden-Harris administration to eviscerate immigration enforcement, Secretary Mayorkas states that employers will not be punished for hiring illegal aliens unless they are engaged in "abusive and exploitative labor practices."

"Once again, the Biden-Harris administration is ignoring the law and replacing it with their own politically driven policies under the guise of 'setting priorities,'" charged Dan Stein, president of the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR). "Since taking office, the administration has essentially gutted immigration enforcement - not only at the border, but in communities around the country. Just last month, DHS announced that it would halt enforcement against all illegal aliens in the country who are not violent criminals, or deemed national security threats.

"Now they are giving employers a green light to hire and employ illegal aliens, ordering a halt to nearly all worksite enforcement," Stein continued. "The 1986 Immigration Reform and Control Act (IRCA), which then-Senator Joe Biden voted for, explicitly prohibits the employment of illegal aliens. The stated intent of the law was to cut off the magnet of jobs that draws illegal aliens to the U.S., and protect the jobs and wages of American workers. As president, Joe Biden's policy is precisely the opposite: to draw as many illegal aliens as possible to the United States, no matter the cost to national security, public health, burdens to taxpayers, or the jobs and wages of American workers."

Perversely, Mayorkas' memo will likely make American jobs even more enticing to illegal aliens. Rather than sending a clear message to illegal aliens that they won't be hired, the Mayorkas memo sends the message that not only will they be allowed to work, but DHS will ensure that they are paid higher wages and provided better working conditions.

"The administration's immigration policies - open borders, and no enforcement against lawbreakers - are supported by a scant 25 percent of the American public, according to a recent Quinnipiac poll. Now 'Lunch Bucket Joe' is declaring open-season on American workers with policies that will flood the labor market with illegal workers, leading to even greater wage stagnation. The latest blatantly illegal policy directive leaves no doubt that the administration's highest 'priority' is ensuring unchecked illegal immigration," Stein concluded.

Contact: Matthew Tragesser, 202-328-7004 or mtragesser@fairus.org

ABOUT FAIRFounded in 1979, FAIR is the country's largest immigration reform group. With over 3 million members and supporters nationwide, FAIR fights for immigration policies that serve national interests, not special interests. FAIR believes that immigration reform must enhance national security, improve the economy, protect jobs, preserve our environment, and establish a rule of law that is recognized and enforced.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mayorkas-once-again-defies-the-law-and-gives-employers-the-green-light-to-hire-illegal-aliens-says-fair-301398661.html

SOURCE Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR)

hngn.com

New $1,800 Stimulus Check Release Date Revealed; Here's How Many Payments Are Left in 2021

The latest round of stimulus payments in a $1,800 plan is on the way as requests for a fourth stimulus check increase. The latest Child Tax Program has been handed out, with payments totaling $3,600 for children under the age of six in 2021 and $3,000 for children aged six to seventeen. Families with college students between the ages of 18 and 24 are eligible for a $500 grant.
ECONOMY
MarketRealist

Did Biden Exempt Congress From the COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate?

The COVID-19 virus is to blame for the deaths of 4,887,600 across the globe as of Oct. 18, 2021, reports the World Health Organization (WHO). With the global crisis far from over, the Biden administration has taken measures to curb the spread of the virus by issuing an executive order that calls for a COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Is Congress exempt from this vaccine mandate?
CONGRESS & COURTS
