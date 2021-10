League of Legends developer Riot Games revealed earlier this week some of the first changes that it will be implemented with the game's 12th Season of play kicks off in 2022. Of the adjustments that are being made, Riot explained that it's planning to add two new dragon types, a new bounty system, and will further mix-up how items function. As a whole, these new additions to the long-running MOBA proved to be divisive amongst longtime fans. And of those who are trying to grapple with the new seasonal changes, Twitch star Tyler1 is perhaps taking it the hardest.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO