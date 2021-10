Airbus envisions demand for 100,000 pilots and 175,000 technicians over the next five years, believing that this is partly being driven by a quicker-than-expected recovery. Speaking during an Airbus Services event on 14 October, senior vice-president and customer services head Klaus Roewe said maintenance markets have suffered a 40% loss of revenues, while upgrade activities have declined by two-thirds, and simulator utilisation for pilot training has halved.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 5 DAYS AGO