CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces It Is Investigating D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler Ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (HEPS) On Behalf Of Shareholders

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP announces that it is investigating D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading d/b/a Hepsiburada (Nasdaq: HEPS) to determine whether certain D-MARKET officers and directors violated the Securities Act of 1933. D-MARKET is an online e-commerce company in Turkey where it is known as the "Amazon of Turkey."

If you have questions regarding D-MARKET's alleged misconduct, click here.

D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (HEPS) Misstated its Business and Financial Prospects

On July 1, 2021, D-MARKET conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), selling 62.251 million ADRs at $12 per ADR for more than $783 million in gross proceeds. However, the Registration Statement filed in support of the IPO failed to disclose that D-MARKET had suffered deeply disappointing financial results in 2021 - before the IPO - and instead represented that the Company was experiencing tremendous revenue and sales growth at the time of the IPO.

On August 26, 2021, D-MARKET announced its 2Q21 financials results, including a just 5% year-over-year growth in 2Q21, over 90% below the most recent growth highlighted in the Registration Statement. The Company also noted: "[a]s the second half of the year began, the Turkish e-commerce market has encountered several challenges," with "[t]hese includ[ing] the nationwide extension of the bank holiday period during the celebration of Eid al-Adha in July, and the lift-off of lock-down measures as of July 1 st, both of which adversely impacted consumer behavior in online shopping."

The stock currently trades at just $5.50, a more than 50% decline from the price at which D-MARKET sold its ADRs to investors.

D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (HEPS) shareholders have legal options. If you own shares of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading contact us to learn more about your rights.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Contact us to learn more:Aaron Dumas(800) 350-6003 adumas@robbinsllp.com Shareholder Information Form

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002. To be notified if a class action against D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211012006185/en/

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed On Behalf Of LoanDepot, Inc. (LDI) Investors And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm Before November 8, 2021

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of those who acquired loanDepot, Inc. ("loanDepot" or the "Company") (LDI) common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with the Company's February 16, 2021 initial public offering ("IPO" or the Offering"). Investors have until November 8, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
LAW
TheStreet

Scott Scott Attorneys At Law LLP Reminds Investors Of The November 8, 2021 Deadline In Securities Class Actions Against LoanDepot, Inc. (NYSE: LDI)

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, reminds investors that securities class action lawsuits have been filed against loanDepot, Inc. (LDI) ("LoanDepot" or the "Company") and certain other defendants, alleging violations of §§11 and 15 of the Securities Act of 1933. If you purchased shares of LoanDepot pursuant and/or traceable to LoanDepot's initial public offering ("IPO"), and have suffered a loss, realized or unrealized, you are encouraged to contact Jonathan Zimmerman for additional information at (888) 398-9312 or jzimmerman@scott-scott.com .The lead plaintiff deadline is November 8, 2021.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Cyngn Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering

Cyngn (or the "Company"), a developer of innovative autonomous driving software solutions for industrial and commercial enterprises, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 3,500,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $7.50. The gross proceeds of the offering are expected to be approximately $26.3 million before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and offering expenses. The offering is expected to close on October 22, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing Of $200 Million Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp. ("Athena Consumer" or the "Company"), a newly incorporated blank check company, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 20,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") and trade under the ticker symbol "ACAQ.U " beginning on October 20, 2021.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ing#Ipo#Llp#Consumer Behavior#Robbins Llp Announces#Heps#Adr#Company#Turkish
TheStreet

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. Prices Upsized $127 Million Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. ("Stronghold") announced today the pricing of an upsized initial public offering of 6,687,305 shares of its Class A common stock at $19.00 per share. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on October 20, 2021 under the ticker symbol "SDIG." In addition, Stronghold granted the underwriters a 30-day overallotment option to purchase up to an additional 1,003,095 shares of Stronghold's Class A common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on October 22, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Lamb Weston Announces Pricing Of Private Offering Of $970,000,000 Of Senior Notes Due 2030 And $700,000,000 Of Senior Notes Due 2032

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW) - Get Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. Report (referred to as " Lamb Weston" or the " Company") announced today that it has priced the previously announced offering of a total of $970.0 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.125% senior notes due 2030 (the " 2030 Notes") and $700.0 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.375% senior notes due 2032 (the " 2032 Notes" and, together with the 2030 Notes, the " Notes") in a private offering that is exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " Securities Act"). The aggregate principal amount of the offering of 2030 Notes was increased from the previously announced offering size of $835.0 million of 2030 Notes. The aggregate principal amount of the offering of 2032 Notes was decreased from the previously announced offering size of $835.0 million of 2032 Notes. The Notes will be guaranteed by the Company's material domestic subsidiaries. The closing of the offering of the Notes is expected to occur on or about November 8, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Moore Kuehn, PLLC Encourages Investors Of APPH, GRPN And ATVI To Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a securities and shareholder law firm located on Wall Street, is investigating potential claims that:. AppHarvest, issued materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose adverse facts pertaining to the Company's business, operations, and prospects. AppHarvest specifically failed to disclose to investors: (1) that AppHarvest lacked sufficient training for its recently expanded labor force; (2) that, as a result, the Company could not produce Grade No. 1 tomatoes consistently; (3) that, as a result, the Company's financial results would be adversely impacted.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

The Very Good Food Company Completes US$30 Million Registered Direct Offering

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (VGFC) (TSXV: VERY.V) (FSE: 0SI) (" VERY GOOD" or the " Company"), a leading plant-based food technology company, is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced registered direct offering with certain institutional investors for the purchase and sale of an aggregate of 15,000,000 units of the Company (the " Units") at a price of US$2.00 per Unit for gross proceeds to the Company of approximately US$30,000,000 pursuant to a registered direct offering (the " Offering").
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
TheStreet

C3 Metals Announces C$15 Million Bought Deal Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/. TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2021 /CNW/ - C3 Metals Inc. (TSXV: CCCM) ("C3 Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by Canaccord Genuity Corp., pursuant to which the underwriters have agreed to purchase 78,947,400 common shares (the " Shares") on a bought deal private placement basis (the " Offering").
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Statement From Aventiv Technologies Regarding The CFPB Settlement

DALLAS, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aventiv Technologies today released the following statement from its President and CEO Dave Abel related to a settlement with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB):. "JPay is pleased to have reached a settlement with the CFPB that corrects past practices related to electronic funds...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates KRA, EBMT, ESBK, ADMS; Shareholders Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:. Kraton Corporation (KRA) - Get Kraton Corporation Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to DL Chemical Co., Ltd. for $46.50 per share in cash. If you are a Kraton shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Ulta to announce new Google partnership, 50 new stores per year during virtual investor event

Ulta Beauty Inc. is hosting a virtual analyst and investor event on Tuesday where it plans to announce a partnership with Google , an investment in an AI retail technology company Adeptmind, and more. The Google partnership will leverage Ulta Beauty's GlamLab Virtual try-on tool for lipstick and eyeshadow within certain brands in Google search and on the YouTube platform. Ulta will also launch a $20 million Digital Innovation Fund that will partner with early-stage investors, entrepreneurs and others. Same-day delivery is coming to some markets, and cost-saving targets of $150 million to $200 million are set. For fiscal 2022 through fiscal 2024, Ulta Beauty is forecasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5% to 7% for sales, low-double digit CAGR for earnings per share, comparable sales growth of 3% to 5% annually and 50 new stores per year. Ulta shares fell 4.2% in Tuesday premarket trading, but the stock is up 41.5% for the year to date. The benchmark S&P 500 index [s:spx] is up 19.5% for 2021 so far.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Thermo Fisher Scientific Prices Offering Of USD-Denominated Senior Notes

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) - Get Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Report (" Thermo Fisher") announced today that it has priced an offering of $5.85 billion aggregate principal amount (the "Offering") of the following notes, each issued at par:. $1,000,000,000 aggregate principal amount...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Deloitte Appointed As Lead Advisor For New ESG Program At Maricunga

Deloitte has been appointed to assist the Company with ensuring a robust Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") program at Maricunga. The goal is to imbed sustainable protocols in future lithium extraction operations and to establish ambitious standards and objectives to become a carbon neutral producer, while keeping high standards on the social aspects.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims On Behalf Of Investors In Tencent Music Entertainment Group And Encourages Shareholders With Losses To Contact The Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Tencent Music Entertainment Group ("Tencent Music" or "the Company") (TME) - Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR Class A Report for violations of the securities laws. Investors who...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Announces An Investigation Of SCVX Corp. - SCVX

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm rated Top 50 in the 2018-2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report and headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating SCVX Corp. ( SCVX) relating to its proposed merger with Bright Machines. Under the terms of the agreement, SCVX shareholders are expected to own approximately 14% of the combined company.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

CLASS ACTION ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Waterdrop Inc. Shareholders Of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit

RADNOR, Pa., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP alerts Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) ("Waterdrop") investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit filed on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Waterdrop American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") in or traceable to Waterdrop's May 2021 initial public offering (the "IPO").
LAW
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Katapult Holdings, Inc. - KPLT; KPLTW

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Katapult Holdings, Inc. ("Katapult" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: KPLT) (KPLTW) . Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980. The investigation concerns whether Katapult and certain...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
58K+
Post
222K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy