CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Arch Resources To Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results On October 26

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arch Resources, Inc. (ARCH) - Get Arch Coal Inc Class A Report will discuss its third quarter 2021 financial results in an investor conference call that will be broadcast live on Tuesday, October 26 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time.

Interested participants may access the conference call by dialing 800-367-2403 approximately five to 10 minutes prior to the start time. For participants calling from an overseas location, please dial +1 334-777-6978. No passcode is needed. The call will also be webcast and will be accessible via the "investor" section of the Arch Resources website at http://investor.archrsc.com. Following the live event, a replay and an audio download will be available on the site.

Arch Resources' third quarter 2021 earnings release will be distributed via PR Newswire before the market opens on October 26 and will be posted to the company's website at that time.

Arch Resources is a premier producer of high-quality metallurgical products for the global steel industry. The company operates large, modern and highly efficient mines that consistently set the industry standard for both mine safety and environmental stewardship.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arch-resources-to-announce-third-quarter-2021-results-on-october-26-301398671.html

SOURCE Arch Resources, Inc.

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Scientific Games To Report Third Quarter 2021 Results On Tuesday, November 9, 2021

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games Corporation (SGMS) - Get Scientific Games Corporation Report (the "Company") announced today it will release results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2021 on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, after market close. The Company will host an investor conference call and simultaneous webcast that day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

ESGEN Acquisition Corporation Announces Pricing Of Upsized $240 Million Initial Public Offering

ESGEN Acquisition Corporation ("ESGEN" or the "Company") announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 24,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The offering was upsized from an original 20,000,000 unit offering to a 24,000,000 unit offering. The units will be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market and trade under the ticker symbol "ESACU" beginning October 20, 2021.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Apollo sets five-year marks for AUM, fee-related earnings

Apollo Global Management Inc. shares rose 2% in pre-market trades on Tuesday after the firm announced 2026 financial targets of $1 trillion in assets under management and doubling fee related earnings of $2.8 billion. The private equity firm said its pending merger with its Athene Holding Ltd. insurance business will push its distributable earnings up to $9 a share by 2026, up from $5.50 a Share in 2022. Analyst currently estimate 2022 earnings of $4.56 a share for Apollo, according to a FactSet survey. Separately, Athene said Monday it paid an undisclosed sum to Warburg Pincus for a majority interest in mortgage lender Newfi. The investment in Newfi will be managed by Apollo. Founder and CEO Steve Abreu will continue to lead Newfi and will retain his equity position. Shares of Apollo are up 39.4% this year, compared to an increase of 19.5% by the S&P 500.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Passcode#St Louis#Arch Resources#Arch Resources Inc
TheStreet

Oxford Square Capital Corp. Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release And Conference Call For October 26, 2021

GREENWICH, Conn., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NasdaqGS: OXSQ) (NasdaqGS: OXSQL) (NasdaqGS: OXSQZ) (NasdaqGS: OXSQG) announced today that it will hold a conference call to discuss third quarter 2021 earnings on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 9:00 AM Eastern time. The toll free dial-in number is 1-844-200-6205, access code number 468257. There will be a recording available for 30 days. If you are interested in hearing the recording, please dial 1-866-813-9403. The replay pass-code number is 106418.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

American Electric Power raises dividend, to boost implied yield to over 3.7%

Shares of American Electric Power Co. Inc. rose 0.6% in morning trading Tuesday, after the Ohio-based electricity transmission company said it raised its cash dividend by 5.4%. The new quarterly dividend of 78 cents a share, up from 74 cents, will be payable Dec. 10 to shareholders of record on Nov. 10. At current stock price, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 3.74%, which compares with the SPDR Utilities Select Sector ETF's yield of 3.01% and the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.34%. American Electric's stock has edged up 0.3% year to date, while the utilities ETF has gained 4.8% and the S&P 500 has rallied 20.2%.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
TheStreet

Northern Trust Declares Quarterly Dividends On Common And Preferred Stock

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS), holding company of The Northern Trust Company, has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.70 per share on its common stock ($1.66-2/3 par value), payable on January 1, 2022, to holders of record at 5:00 p.m., Chicago time, on December 10, 2021. Northern Trust Corporation also declared cash dividends of $293.75 per share of its Series E non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock (resulting in a distribution of $0.29375 per depositary share), payable on January 1, 2022, to holders of record at 5:00 p.m., Chicago time, on December 15, 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend Of $0.12 Per Share

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. ("Reliant") (Nasdaq: RBNC), the parent company for Reliant Bank, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share payable on November 12, 2021, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 29, 2021. This quarter's dividend of $0.12 per share represents a 20% increase compared with the same quarter in 2020 and highlights Reliant's growth since that time.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Provident Financial Holdings To Host Earnings Release Conference Call

RIVERSIDE, Calif., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. ("Company") (Nasdaq GS: PROV), the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B., today announced that it will distribute a news release announcing earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 prior to the market open on Tuesday, October 26, 2021. Additionally, the Company will host a conference call for institutional investors and bank analysts on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. (Pacific) to discuss financial results. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-226-8163 and referencing access code number 4589704. An audio replay of the conference call will be available through Wednesday, November 3, 2021 by dialing 1-866-207-1041 and referencing access code number 3655739.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

FIBRA Prologis Declares Quarterly Distribution

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FIBRA Prologis (BMV:FIBRAPL 14), a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico, declared today a cash distribution of Ps. 465.6 million ( US$ 22.8 million), or Ps. 0.5483 per Certificado Bursátil Fiduciario Inmobiliario ("CBFI") ( US$ 0.02688 per CBFI) related to the results of the second quarter ending September 30, 2021.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. Prices Upsized $127 Million Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. ("Stronghold") announced today the pricing of an upsized initial public offering of 6,687,305 shares of its Class A common stock at $19.00 per share. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on October 20, 2021 under the ticker symbol "SDIG." In addition, Stronghold granted the underwriters a 30-day overallotment option to purchase up to an additional 1,003,095 shares of Stronghold's Class A common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on October 22, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Cyngn Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering

Cyngn (or the "Company"), a developer of innovative autonomous driving software solutions for industrial and commercial enterprises, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 3,500,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $7.50. The gross proceeds of the offering are expected to be approximately $26.3 million before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and offering expenses. The offering is expected to close on October 22, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Benzinga

Taiwan Semiconductor: Q3 Earnings Insights

Taiwan Semiconductor(NYSE:TSM) stock rose by 2.04% on Friday after the company reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at 02:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Earnings. Taiwan Semiconductor beat their estimated earnings by 3.85%, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue was up...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Peabody Energy provides preliminary third-quarter update, and stock rallies

Peabody Energy Corp. said Monday it expects to report third-quarter revenue of $670 million to $690 million, net of $238 million of unrealized mark-to-market losses from hedges. The FactSet revenue consensus was $876.8 million. Shares of the coal producer shot up 3.7% in premarket trading. The company said it expects after-tax net loss from continuing operations of $55 million to $75 million, while coal sales to customers were more than $900 million to reached the highest level in seven quarters. The company is expected to report full third-quarter results on Oct. 28, with analysts surveyed by FactSet expecting Peabody to swing to earnings of 83 cents a share from a loss of 66 cents a year ago. The stock has rocketed 562.2% year to date through Friday, while the S&P 500 has gained 19.0%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

State Street net income rises by 29%

State Street Corp. said Monday its third-quarter profit increased to $714 million, or $1.96 a share, from $555 million, or $1.45 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding items, profit in the latest period totaled $2 a share. Revenue rose to $2.99 billion from $2.78 billion. Analysts expected the financial services firm to earn $1.89 a share, with non-GAAP income of $1.92 a share and revenue of $2.96 billion. State Street said it plans to resume its share repurchase program in the second quarter of 2022. It suspended the effort in September and raised $1.9 billion of capital through a common stock issuance to finance its $3.5 billion acquisition of BBH Investor Services. Shares of State Street are up 27.4% this year, compared to a rise of 19% by the S&P 500.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Crypto exchange Bakkt, owned by ICE, falls in trade debut on NYSE

Shares of Bakkt Holdings Inc. , the digital asset marketplace that was launched in 2018 by Intercontinental Exchange , fell on Monday in its first day trading, down around 2%. Its debut on the ICE-owned NYSE marks the consummation of its merger with special purpose acquisition corp, or SPAC, VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings , which it combined with in a deal with an enterprise value of about $2.1 billion. SPACs are companies that raise funds by going public and then acquire a business or businesses. VPC is backed by Chicago-based Victory Park Capital. Bakkt is headed Gavin Michael who was head of technology for Citigroup Inc.'s global consumer bank.
STOCKS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
58K+
Post
222K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy