Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call And Webcast

 7 days ago

Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) - Get Western Alliance Bancorp Report announced today that it plans to release its third quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, October 21, 2021. Ken Vecchione, President and CEO and Dale Gibbons, Vice Chairman and CFO will host a conference call at 12:00 p.m. ET on Friday, October 22, 2021 to discuss the Company's performance.

Participants may access the call by dialing 1-833-236-2753 using the conference ID 5392611 or via live audio webcast using the website link: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3410143/AC547BBFD4726AA7017B8288064212CD

The webcast is also available through the Company's website at www.westernalliancebancorporation.com. Participants should log in at least 15 minutes early to receive instructions. The call will be recorded and made available for replay October 22 nd after 3:00 p.m. ET until November 22 nd at 11:00 p.m. ET by dialing 1-800-585-8367 using the conference ID 5392611.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

With approximately $50 billion in assets, Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) - Get Western Alliance Bancorp Report is one of the country's top-performing banking companies. The company is again #1 best-performing of the 50 largest public U.S. banks in the new S&P Global Market Intelligence listing for 2020 and ranks high on the Forbes "Best Banks in America" list year after year. Its primary subsidiary, Western Alliance Bank, Member FDIC, helps business clients realize their ambitions with teams of experienced bankers who deliver superior service and a full spectrum of customized loan, deposit and treasury management capabilities. Business clients also benefit from a powerful array of specialized financial services that provide strong expertise and tailored solutions for a wide variety of industries and sectors. Most recently, the bank added to these capabilities with the acquisition of AmeriHome Mortgage, a leading national business-to-business mortgage platform. Serving clients across the country wherever business happens, Western Alliance Bank operates individual, full-service banking brands and has offices in key markets nationwide. For more information, visit westernalliancebank.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211012006188/en/

IN THIS ARTICLE
STOCKS
TheStreet

TheStreet

ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

