Avenida Productions To Hold Fifth Anniversary Celebration At New Studio In Los Angeles

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avenida Productions will hold its Fifth Anniversary Celebration this Friday, October 15, from 7 to 11 PM, at its new studios near Downtown Los Angeles. Media are invited to attend and cover.

WHO: Avenida Productions, Los Angeles' newest Hollywood studio, serving Latino, LGBTQ+ and other underserved creators in the entertainment industry. Avenida founders Fanny and Nelson Grande will welcome all to their new studios located near Beverly and Alvarado. Confirmed guests include PALM SPRINGS Executive Producer Gabriella Revilla Lugo and former Warner Bros. EVP of Marketing Susan Steen, who serve on Avenida's Board of Advisors.

WHAT: Fifth Anniversary Celebration at Avenida Productions

WHEN: Friday, October 15, 2021 - 7 PM Red Carpet, Event 7 to 11 PM

WHY: Avenida Productions moved from its former headquarters in Glendale to its new location after an extensive remodel of what had been a warehouse facility and offices. The new studio features staging, sets, high speed internet access and is available for film, television and commercial productions and special events for the fashion industry and other emerging Los Angeles' businesses. Avenida offers a full range of services to creators, from conception through production and distribution, including crowd funding and other services to produce content for Latino, LGBTQ+ and other underserved by traditional " Hollywood studios."

HOW: Media - Please RSVP by emailing john@peoplemedia.la or calling (213) 674-4346 x 224

For more information visit www.avenida.tv

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/avenida-productions-to-hold-fifth-anniversary-celebration-at-new-studio-in-los-angeles-301398668.html

SOURCE Avenida Productions

