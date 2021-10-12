CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five Star Bancorp Announces 3rd Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date And Webcast

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Star Bancorp (Nasdaq: FSBC) ("Five Star" or the "Company") expects to report its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, after the stock market closes on Monday, October 25, 2021. Management will host a live webcast for analysts and investors to review this information at 1:00 PM ET (10:00 AM PT) on October 26, 2021.

The live webcast will be accessible from the "News & Events" section of the company's website under "Events" at https://investors.fivestarbank.com/news-events/events. Please pre-register for the event using this link. The webcast will be archived on the company's website for a period of 90 days.

About Five Star BankFive Star is a bank holding company headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California. Five Star operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, Five Star Bank. Five Star has seven branches and two loan production offices throughout Northern California.

Media Contact:Heather Luck, CFOFive Star Bancorp hluck@fivestarbank.com916.626.5008

Shelley Wetton, CMOFive Star Bancorp swetton@fivestarbank.com916.284.7827

