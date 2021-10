Being in a band is not easy, but being in a band that already exists is even harder. Clash of the Cover Bands on E! is the newest music show to come down the pipesline (see what we did there?). Hosted by Stephen "tWitch" Boss, who you know as Ellen's co-host / sidekick / DJ on The Ellen Degeneres Show, it pulls from all the best cover bands around the country for the ultimate competition. Who is the best at being someone else?

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO