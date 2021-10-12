Maui United Way Announces Addition of Shanda Vangas to its Board of Directors
Maui United Way announced the addition of Shanda Vangas to its Board of Directors. Vangas served on the MUW Community Impact Grant Review Committee in 2020 and is the Founder and Principal of Fourth Wave Strategies, LLC, a boutique corporate responsibility and social impact consulting firm. The firm advises businesses, foundations, and nonprofit organizations on strategy, communications, and execution to achieve measurable results in the community and within their organizations.mauinow.com
