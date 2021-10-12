City takes first steps towards adding more downtown signage

Port Huron City Council has approved the a plan to design new wayfinding signs throughout the City of Port Huron, including the Downtown area. During Monday’s city council meeting, members approved a $9500 bid from Valley City Signs of Comstock Park to identify types, locations, and a design for the new signage. Cynthia Cutright, director of the Port Huron Downtown Development Authority, says the new sign design will be unique to the city of Port Huron and will help direct locals and visitors alike to things such as attractions, historic markers, and even parking.