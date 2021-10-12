CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gretna, NE

New metro-area legislative district draws candidate from Gretna

By Martha Stoddard
Omaha.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN — A former Gretna City Council member and small-business owner has thrown her hat in the ring for a legislative seat newly added to Sarpy County. Angie Lauritsen announced plans Tuesday to run for Legislative District 36, which encompasses the rural southern and western parts of Sarpy County, including Gretna and a small section of Millard. The district was moved from central Nebraska to the metro area this year to accommodate the rapid population growth.

