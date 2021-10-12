CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sam McKewon's Big Ten football power rankings, Week 7

By Sam McKewon
Omaha.com
 8 days ago

The World-Herald's Sam McKewon compiled his Big Ten football power rankings entering Week 7 of the 2021 season. 1. Iowa (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) Thrilling stuff for the Hawkeyes, who now only have six Big Ten West divisional foes on the slate. Purdue has given Iowa problems though, winning three of the last four in the series. Iowa’s defense has become so good at takeaways — 20 in six games! — that it’ll take an elite offense to overcome it. Perhaps only one league team has that.

