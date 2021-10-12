Joe Taylor sticks with strategy, earns knockout in return to cage

Joe Taylor waltzed to the cage wearing a Stefon Diggs jersey, but it was the stone-faced demeanor he wore that proved to be the precursor for what was to come. Taylor’s expression never changed from the time he came through the curtain to the final bell. Not when he entered the cage to flaunt in front of the crowd, not in the midst of the fight and not even when he knocked out George Clynes with one second left in the fourth round to win in the King of the Cage middleweight world championship on Saturday at Seneca Niagara Casino Resort & Casino.