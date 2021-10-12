CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wyoming State

Kanye West puts Wyoming ranch, business sites up for sale

By Associated Press
Daily Herald Business Ledger
Daily Herald Business Ledger
 8 days ago

CODY, Wyo. -- Rapper, music producer and clothing entrepreneur Kanye West has put his ranch and business properties in northwestern Wyoming up for sale. The West Ranch, formerly known as Monster Lake Ranch, went on the market Monday for $11 million. The property sprawls across six square miles (16 square kilometers) of open land and tree-studded hills and outcrops about six miles (10 kilometers) south of Cody.

www.dhbusinessledger.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Herald Business Ledger

Wausau Homes North Aurora announces name change

NORTH AURORA -- Wausau Homes North Aurora, an industry leader in custom home building, has announced it will begin operating under the name Wausau Homes Chicago. Josh Osmer and Andrew Nyberg, owners of the formerly known Wausau Homes North Aurora, have partnered with Micah Morgan, former owner of Wausau Homes Mokena, and Eric Caravello, former owner of Wausau Homes Crystal Lake, to provide luxury custom home building services.
NORTH AURORA, IL
Daily Herald Business Ledger

Daily Herald Business Ledger

Chicago, IL
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
311K+
Views
ABOUT

The Business Resource for Suburban Chicago

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy