World Series Of Poker 2021 - Day 13 Update

Highlights from day 12 of the 2021 World Series of Poker, plus a preview of the schedule for day 13. Our WSOP coverage is powered by ClubGG. Yesterday was a busy day at the WSOP, with seven events in action and three of them awarding WSOP gold bracelets. Vladimir Peck finally claimed victory in the $2,500 Mixed Triple Draw Lowball for his first bracelet, while DJ Alexander also picked up his first bracelet in the GGPoker $1,000 Flip & Go No-Limit Hold'em. In the $10,000 Seven Card Stud Championship, Anthony Zinno notched his third career bracelet.Just 20 hopefuls remain for day 4 of the Millionaire Maker, all looking to win that $1,000,000 in cash.