World Series Of Poker 2021 - Day 13 Update

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHighlights from day 12 of the 2021 World Series of Poker, plus a preview of the schedule for day 13. Our WSOP coverage is powered by ClubGG. Yesterday was a busy day at the WSOP, with seven events in action and three of them awarding WSOP gold bracelets. Vladimir Peck finally claimed victory in the $2,500 Mixed Triple Draw Lowball for his first bracelet, while DJ Alexander also picked up his first bracelet in the GGPoker $1,000 Flip & Go No-Limit Hold'em. In the $10,000 Seven Card Stud Championship, Anthony Zinno notched his third career bracelet.Just 20 hopefuls remain for day 4 of the Millionaire Maker, all looking to win that $1,000,000 in cash.

Wrap Up! - World Series Of Poker 2021 - Day 12

Lauren recaps a hectic Day 12 at the 2021 World Series of Poker, a day that saw Phil Hellmuth denied a 16th WSOP bracelet in a stacked final table. Elsewhere in the Rio, the GGPoker Flip and GO awarded a bracelet to first-time winner DJ Alexander, as well as the start of the $1,000 Ladies NLH event.
