CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

MacKenzie Scott gifts help bolster nonprofit infrastructure

Times Daily
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUmbrella groups that serve and advocate for nonprofits or grant makers and donors are an unsexy part of the charitable world. They act as scaffolding to strengthen organizations that do good by bringing nonprofit leaders and philanthropists together to learn from one another, conducting research, and doing advocacy. The groups have long received few philanthropic funds and have struggled to win attention from individual donors.

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
KCRA.com

NorCal-based nonprofit creates helpline to help people with disabilities

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month. It’s a time to celebrate the contributions of people with disabilities in the workplace and to shine a light on barriers they face. PRIDE Industries, the nation’s leading employer for people with disabilities, works to connect people with disabilities to...
ROSEVILLE, CA
fullertonobserver.com

Local nonprofit helps veterans

Patriots and Paws is a nonprofit organization that helps veterans returning from active duty readjust to living back in the community. The 99 cent store at Orangethorpe and Brookhurst recently hosted a fundraiser for this organization. Customers purchased $6 comfort kits that were donated to Patriots and Paws. Over 1,942 kits were donated.
CHARITIES
butlerradio.com

Gift Will Help Build New Addition To Humane Society

A local woman plans to celebrate a birthday milestone later this month by giving a very generous gift through an organization that helps animals in need. According to the Butler County Humane Society, Marilyn Hilliard will celebrate her 90th birthday on October 22nd by making a donation of $100,000 towards the construction of a new “Catio” addition.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Nonprofits#Charity
Inside Indiana Business

Wendy's Nonprofit Helps Boost Indiana Adoptions

INDIANAPOLIS - The state of Indiana will be growing the number of recruiters who help place foster children in permanent, adoptive homes. In a public-private partnership involving the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, the Villages of Indiana, and the Indiana State Department of Child Services, the organizations will fund the hiring and training of two dozen adoption professionals over the next three years.
INDIANA STATE
Fayetteville Observer

Fayetteville nonprofit that helps immigrants awarded grant from A Community Thrives

A Fayetteville-based group that helps immigrants in North Carolina navigate obstacles in their path to citizenship is one of the local grant winners from A Community Thrives. Fayetteville Justice For Our Neighbors is part of the national JFON organization and it serves immigrants statewide. Fayetteville JFON earned a $15,000 grant from A Community Thrives, a grantmaking and crowdfunding initiative sponsored by Gannett, the parent company of USA TODAY and The Fayetteville Observer.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
KTUL

Nonprofits teaming up to help feed Afghanistan refugees arriving in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Some Tulsa nonprofits are teaming up with the Catholic Charities of Eastern Oklahoma to feed refugees from Afghanistan who are arriving in Tulsa. The Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma and Food on the Move are working to help volunteers provide halal meals prepared like the refugees would have at home.
TULSA, OK
wymt.com

‘I think it’s so important to be loud about the issues in Scott County:’ nonprofit hosting domestic violence awareness week

SCOTT CO., Ky. (WKYT) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and several local organizations are getting the community involved. Elizabeth’s Village helps women and children in Scott County who are experiencing homelessness, poverty and domestic violence. Sunday marks the start of their “Stop the Silence, Stop the Violence Week.”...
SCOTT COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
KSLA

New East Texas nonprofit organization aims to help homeless veterans

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Homeless veterans is a difficult issue to resolve. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development estimates nationwide there were about 580 thousand vets without stable housing as of January 2020, and they say the number most likely rose during the Pandemic. But there is...
TEXAS STATE
yoursun.com

COLUMN: Punta Gorda Chamber event to help nonprofits

We are so very proud to be collaborating with two incredible nonprofit organizations to produce a spectacular concert on Oct. 16 at the Gulf Theater inside the Military Heritage Museum. We are helping Valerie’s House and Dream Chasers and Dream Makers present a Night of Swing featuring nostalgic music from the swing era and so much more. At www.militaryheritagemuseum.org follow the links to Gulf Theater and tickets.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
Yankton Daily Press

Grant Program Aims To Help Bolster Workforce

Yankton Thrive has a new tool to help in bringing a more robust workforce to Yankton. On Thursday, the group announced the Partners in Progress Workforce Grant Program. The group has been allotted $100,000 from the Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED) — part of a statewide effort — to help bring in much needed workforce.
YANKTON, SD
Bay News 9

Akron nonprofit helps aspiring business owners and entrepreneurs succeed

AKRON, Ohio — Bounce Innovation Hub is a nonprofit in Akron that is focused on helping other businesses succeed by providing them with a variety of resources. Bounce Innovation Hub is a non-profit focused on helping businesses succeed and grow. Bounce helps a variety of different types of businesses. People...
AKRON, OH
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

OMS fundraiser to help nonprofit

Alana Smoot knows that not everyone in the world has access to clean water. That is why Alana and her seventh-grade classmates at Owensboro Middle School are participating in a fundraiser to help Water for South Sudan, a nonprofit organization. Students are hosting a coin drive with the hopes of...
OWENSBORO, KY
mma.org

Medford and Malden work with nonprofit to help renters secure housing

As the rising cost of housing threatens to push people out of the region, Malden and Medford are targeting a significant financial barrier for renters: coming up with first and last month’s rent. Both cities have partnered with ABCD, a Boston-based nonprofit, to help renters pay their first and last...
MEDFORD, MA
local-pittsburgh.com

Social Venture Partners helps nonprofits navigate new challenges

The wide-ranging disruption brought by the onset of the global COVID-19 pandemic was felt immediately across the U.S. nonprofit service sector — the people and groups who deliver aid and advocacy to tens of millions of people each year. The looming question: would financially-stressed, socially-disconnected Americans, buffeted by cascading chaos...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Valdosta Daily Times

League of Their Own: Group helps United Way nonprofits

VALDOSTA – Valdosta Junior Service League is back in the community, providing service for Day of Caring 2021. Saturday, members of the VJSL volunteered at nine nonprofit organizations in the area. “We are so thankful to be back out in the community. With COVID-19 there were a lot of service...
VALDOSTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy