Pinkney is one of the players from Canada who's come a very long way. A good-looking catcher, he looks right in the box, stands upright, good feel and has a backside approach. He notched two hits to his name today, and defensively you could argue that he's the best defensive option for the national team right now. The arm works, he's a dog behind the plate, plus makeup, and he has a body that looks the part right now.

WORLD ・ 6 DAYS AGO