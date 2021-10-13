CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Healthy Cross-Cultural Ministry Relationships

By Mark DeYmaz
outreachmagazine.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlejandro (Alex) Mandes has spent his career at the forefront of ministry to marginalized communities. Among other things he serves on the board of directors for the Immigration Alliance and the National Association of Evangelicals. I meant him some 15 years ago when Alex served as the director of Hispanic ministries and Gateway (now Gateway Theological Institute), as part of the Evangelical Free Church of America. Along the way, he also founded Immigrant Hope.

outreachmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Union-Recorder

Exchange-Angel Ministry

Angels among us: Georgia couple starts a ministry at church. Ellen and Alan Huth are in sync. And it's no surprise after nearly 50 years of marriage.
RELIGION
uumilwaukee.org

Relationships with Intention

One of the things I love about the Midwest is our (mostly) decisive seasons. Despite a few welcome wobbling around warm spells, we now can feel autumn in the cool nights and our need for sweaters. I find our seasonal cycles ground me in inevitable change, predictable yet new, juxtaposing another end of summer with a new reality.
RELATIONSHIPS
outreachmagazine.com

How to Pray When It Doesn’t Seem to Be Working

You know he answers prayer. You know your eternal destiny is secured. But have you ever secretly, quietly, wondered, “God are you with me right now?”. Intellectually, biblically, you know He is, but in the quiet of the night, it might not always feel that way. At times that is...
RELIGION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
outreachmagazine.com

Designing a Church Food Pantry that Models the Love of Jesus

Shepherd’s Heart Care Center, located in Chapelstreet Church’s South Street campus in Geneva, Illinois, serves 1,400 people in the Tri-City area. When this ministry began in 1999, it was a simple food pantry closet with pre-packed bags, where families in need could get a helping hand, but the small, tucked away space wasn’t sufficient to allow the team to actually build relationship with the people they served. Years later, a new, larger location offered more visibility, and the ministry grew to serve more families. But it wasn’t long before they were again busting at the seams, so they decided to expand again, but they didn’t want to limit their help to food only.
GENEVA, IL
outreachmagazine.com

How to Help Students Fighting Anxiety and Depression

Here are six ideas that have helped struggling students. The room was so full they were having to turn students away. Last winter, I attended the yearly Cru winter conference in Fort Worth, Texas, with around 800 students. One afternoon there were multiple break out seminars students could attend. I...
FORT WORTH, TX
outreachmagazine.com

How to Identify Hypocrisy in a Church

Here are 6 Signs to watch out for that reveal a culture of hypocrisy. A hypocrite is someone who acts differently than his or her stated beliefs. In one sense, we’re all hypocrites because none of us live up to our own standards. We’ve all heard the claims about how the church is full of hypocrites. It’s easy to dismiss these complaints as unfair. We shouldn’t. Your attitude and actions should match your belief. Jesus expressed concern over religious hypocrisy. In Matthew 6 and Luke 11, He denounces hypocritical givers, hypocritical prayers, hypocritical fasting and hypocritical judgmentalism, among others. Jesus was tired of the false piety of the Pharisees, specifically how they used religion to leverage power. Christian hypocrisy occurs when you make yourself the priority over God. Often, hypocrisy is an accusation leveled at a particular person. But churches can become hypocritical and cultivate a culture of hypocrisy as an organization. How does this happen?
RELIGION
outreachmagazine.com

Mike Burnette: Parable Church

WHO: Mike Burnette, lead pastor of LifePoint Church in Clarksville, Tennessee. HE SAYS: “Jesus may not have told us how to do church, but through his teachings—and, more specifically, his parables—he shows us how to be his church.”. THE BIG IDEA: In exploring Jesus’ parables, this book helps us understand...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
Person
Jesus
outreachmagazine.com

Josh Howerton: Answering the Call—Part 1

“Your job is to leverage your life for the greatest kingdom profit possible.”. Josh Howerton is pastor of Lakepointe Church, a congregation of six locations centered in Dallas, Texas. In 2020 Lakepointe was No. 8 on the Outreach 100 Fastest-Growing Churches list and No. 11 on the Outreach 100 Largest-Participating Churches list.
RELIGION
outreachmagazine.com

Living Life in the Spirit

Reflections on our ever-present need to walk in step with the Spirit. While reading through the end of John’s Gospel recently, I noticed how the disciples are in a grieving and fearful tight huddle until the resurrected Jesus comes to dwell among them. He gives them an assignment: “I am sending you.”
RELIGION
outreachmagazine.com

Josh Howerton: A Hurricane of Grace—Part 2

“In eternity, our best fruit will likely be growing on other people’s trees.”. Don’t miss Part 1 of our interview, where Josh Howerton talks about being a third-generation pastor, the difficulty of leaving friends at a thriving church to follow God’s call to Lakepointe, and taking over as lead pastor just as the pandemic hit.
RELIGION
KWQC

Heart of Hope Ministries

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Heart of Hope Outreach in Rock Island provides food, clothing, and various social services to the community from their location at 1740 9th Ave. Lynda Sargent, founder, and Meechee McNeal and are the PSL guests to share information about the non-profit’s mission and how viewers can support during the upcoming VIrtual Hope Auction on Saturday, Oct. 16 at 6 p.m. This fundraiser will raise important funds for operations of the newly acquired Hope House. This facility will provide a place for training and re-entry services.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cross Cultural#The Immigration Alliance#Hispanic#Immigrant Hope#Navpress#American#Latinos Hispanics#L H#Catholic#Anglos#The University Of Texas
outreachmagazine.com

7 Mindsets That Kill Leadership

These toxic mindsets can derail your leadership. I’ve seen it so many times. Most likely you have also. It is tragic. A leader can be doing everything else right and yet one flawed mindset overshadows and jeopardizes all the good leadership principles he or she knows. One constantly repeated action....
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
outreachmagazine.com

Building Success Through the Multiplication Effect

The reality is that that most churches are far too comfortable being comfortable. What do you do if you are leading a church that finds itself in a comfortable posture? Know this truth; you are called to lead them out of conformity and into a future built upon prayer, plans, proposals and praises. One of the things I enjoy the most about social media is watching other pastors and churches from afar and looking for strategies that can fit into my local context.
RELIGION
outreachmagazine.com

God’s Gift of Grace

A long red envelope—subtle enough for a hundred-dollar bill to feel extravagant, but extravagant enough for even a single dollar bill to feel elevated. If you’ve ever received one, you know. It’s a thing of elegance and expectation. The red envelope’s edges are crisp and, if adorned, exquisite. The flap is sealed, and until the moment it’s delivered to the recipient, the hongbao is kept carefully and pristinely tucked away.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
outreachmagazine.com

9 Ways Church Leaders Can Better Prioritize Evangelism

Tips for creating a culture of evangelism in your church. I’ve said it before on this site: I’ve never seen an evangelistic church without an evangelistic pastor. If the person preaching the Word every week is not faithfully evangelizing, it’s unlikely the church will do anything different. That fact means that many pastors—if not most—must intentionally prioritize evangelism.
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
theartsdesk.com

Album: Ministry - Moral Hygiene

Moral Hygiene: not for fans of the current economic and political status quo — That said, the optimal volume for playingMoral Hygiene would probably scare off most mainstream audiences too – as it really should be heard very loudly with the bass suitably jacked up for maximum enjoyment. In fact,...
MUSIC
New Times

Local youth create zine focused on healthy relationships, how to stop intimate partner violence before it starts

"What does a community without violence mean to us?" The prompt is written across a two-page spread. Answers displayed in thought bubbles beneath it represent the visions of San Luis Obispo County teens. "A safe space, regardless of gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity, race, ability, or background," one reads. "Violence...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
texasstandard.org

New study focuses on preventing teen dating violence with a ‘healthy relationship curriculum’

Research has shown that people who have experienced dating violence are more likely to also experience physical and mental health issues. Another risk? Those who witness dating and domestic violence in the home have greater potential for being future victims or perpetrators of interpersonal violence themselves. The good news is that a new study suggests one possible solution: a so-called healthy relationship curriculum.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Healthy sign

The numbers for so long have been so bad. Pick a source – the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, America's Health Rankings, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the state Department of Health – and it's clear Indiana lags behind other states in several important measures of public health. Particularly galling has been the state's inability to climb from the bottom of rankings on obesity.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy