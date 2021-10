HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – A pediatric immunologist at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital is speaking out about her decision to enroll her 13-month-old son in a COVID vaccine trial for children as young as 6 months old, saying she is doing it to help her son and help curb this deadly disease. In an interview with CBS4’s Peter D’Oench, Dr. Hanadys Ale said, “The most important thing is not that our children are guinea pigs, it is that they are part of something even bigger than all us. First of all, I want him to be protected so it is important to get...

SCIENCE ・ 8 DAYS AGO