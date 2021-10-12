JetBlue stops direct flights from Richmond to LA, Vegas this month less than year after opening

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — This is the last month for JetBlue direct flights from the Richmond International Airport to Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

The airline announced they would stop offering the flights in late spring 2021, ending Richmond’s first offerings for direct flights to the west coast.

Richmond International Airport spokesperson Troy Bell said, “we were obviously disappointed, which we will still say that’s the case today.”

JetBlue has not given a reason for ending the flights.

Bell said through the summer they had success filling flights to both locations with “very strong passenger traffic.”

“We can really only imagine what it would have looked like if we had more business travelers,” Bell said.

Into the fall the airport has been reporting much higher traveler counts than during 2020 when many Americans were not traveling due to the pandemic.

Jack Berry of Richmond Region Tourism said that flight offerings are use it or lose it.

“Every single destination is always at risk with the air service, and planes will go where there is high demand,” Berry said.

JetBlue flights will be back in May for seasonal service but its unclear whether or not the Las Vegas and Los Angeles flights will be available again.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to 8News.