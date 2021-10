CrossFit 3 Strands, located at 100 W. Pflugerville Parkway, Ste. 108, Pflugerville, is expanding its existing facility to also occupy the space next door in Suite 109. Owner Blyth DelBene said the full expansion should be complete by early March, but clients will be able to use the new space by Oct. 18. The expansion will take the facility from about 1,600 square feet to 3,300 square feet, and it will add new workout equipment, including pull-up rigs and squat stations. 512-413-4800. www.crossfit3strands.com.

PFLUGERVILLE, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO