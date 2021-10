Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) plan to introduce legislation that would limit the ability of large tech platforms like Google, Apple and Amazon to give preference to their own products or engage in conduct that disadvantages rivals. The American Innovation and Choice Online Act would be a companion to House legislation that passed the Judiciary Committee in June. The legislation has yet to make it to the full House, along with other five other antitrust bills aimed at reining in the power of big tech. The Senate legislation is significant because of the bipartisan group of senators who...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO