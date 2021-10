LA CROSSE, Wis. – The Gustavus women’s soccer team Wednesday night lost a non-conference matchup 2-0 at UW-La Crosse. The Gusties drop to 4-7 overall while the Eagles improve to 9-2-1. The Eagles scored what proved to be the game-winning goal in the 24th minute. The home team then added an insurance goal in the 36th minute and outshot the Gusties 15-4 in the first half. Neither team scored in the final 45 minutes. UW-La Crosse outshot the Gusties 22-7 in the game.

