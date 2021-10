In this article, we will be explaining how you can turn off the sound that toggle keys make on your Windows 11 computer. For those of you who are unfamiliar, toggle keys aren’t actual, physical keys on your keyboard. They are simply built-in functions that let out a sound every time you press one of the command keys on your PC like the Caps Lock or the Num Lock. The tone can, obviously, be a botheration for some people and with a newly unveiled Windows OS version, you may find yourself a bit confused around a new UI. This article will help you guide through the process of muting the toggle keys in Windows 11.

COMPUTERS ・ 5 DAYS AGO