“In September of 2008, I was three years into grief over losing my husband. I admit, I did not take care of myself. I noticed a lump in my lower chest near the rib cage but chose to ignore it for months. I went to the doctor for a sinus infection and mentioned the lump to my primary care provider. He felt the lump and thought it was just a swollen lymph node due to the sinus infection. I had been with my PCP since I was 12 years old, so he knew me well.

CANCER ・ 12 DAYS AGO