Oklahoma State

Oklahoma Doctors Predict The Pandemic Could Eventually Turn Into An Endemic

By Meredith McCown
News On 6
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome Oklahoma healthcare professionals predict the COVID-19 pandemic could eventually turn into an endemic. That means a disease that’s more common in a specific population. Health experts explained it this way: an epidemic is a disease that easily spreads in a certain area. A pandemic has a "passport", so it spreads across the world. But an endemic is a disease that is consistent with a specific population or location.

