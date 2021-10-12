Oklahoma Doctors Predict The Pandemic Could Eventually Turn Into An Endemic
Some Oklahoma healthcare professionals predict the COVID-19 pandemic could eventually turn into an endemic. That means a disease that’s more common in a specific population. Health experts explained it this way: an epidemic is a disease that easily spreads in a certain area. A pandemic has a "passport", so it spreads across the world. But an endemic is a disease that is consistent with a specific population or location.www.newson6.com
Comments / 1